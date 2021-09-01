What Modern Education Can Gain From The ‘Gurukul’ Of The Past

A few months into the first wave of COVID-19, a news item caught my attention. It was about a 14-year-old schoolgirl, from the outskirts of Mysuru, taking her life. She took the extreme step because her parents, poor peasants, could not buy a smartphone for her to attend online classes. For the girl the ‘embarrassment’ of missing online classes and the taunts of her classmates was too much to bear.

Interacting with fresh graduates from a reputed University a few months later, I was taken aback when they confided to me that they were facing mental health problems. To some extent, it could be because of the isolation from their friends during the lockdown, but I understood that the main reason was the uncertainty about their future. They feared that the skills that they had just acquired were inadequate for them to qualify for the jobs of the future.

So, here are two different cases: a schoolgirl ending her life because of digital inequality, and a group of young graduates experiencing stress because of uncertainty about the future, even after they got their degree. I think it is time we took a long hard look at the quality of our current educational system - and tried to learn the merits of the educational system we had in the past and explore if there are any lessons for us for today.

Without romanticizing the past, we need to bear in mind that we cannot deny the fact that the entire edifice of modern science is built on the foundation of the attainments of India’s past - be it the pi value, calculus, algebra, binary systems, metallurgy, chemical engineering or astronomy. We need to ask ourselves what kind of an ecosystem may have prevailed then that facilitated this kind of intellectual accomplishments.

From my own research and work, I could come up with five distinct dimensions of India’s traditional education system. One is the child, the student. The Gurukula was open for all students who accessed it. We learn that Lord Krishna, a prince, and Sudhama, a pauper, all studied together giving us lessons in equity and egalitarianism. Two, the dimension of the Guru, who was more than a teacher and was a mentor and a provider. The Guru was there to enable the children to learn and allow them to explore, to push them to the limits of their intellectual tolerance and to permit them to grow in environments that encouraged both conformity and non-conformity. He was the gentle mother – watchful but non-intervening; supportive but not patronizing; setting boundaries while permitting the spirit of adventure – all rolled into one.

The third is the ecosystem of Gurukula. It was very much embedded in the community and paved the way for immersive learning of students in a non-threatening environment. In contrast, today’s schools try hard to look distinctly different. They are out of the community, and not embedded in it. The fourth dimension is content. Unlike the content of modern education, which is information based and oriented towards employment, the content of gurukul was meant not just for jobs but for life as well. And finally, the fifth dimension is the transaction methodology, wherein the emphasis was both on repetitive and reflective learning. The students were not only encouraged to repeat mantras and slokas but also reflect on them. Our students today excel in repetition. They learn to repeat what their teacher knows -and not what they have discovered from their own immersive learning and are driven by the incentives of performance that is about getting good marks and not about ‘knowing’. There is hardly any room for reflection. Then, it was okay for a student to have self-doubts, because it led them to self-enquiry. But today, self-doubt is looked down upon and discouraged.

With all these dimensions, the traditional educational system prepared the students not for jobs but for their roles in society. It contributed to building human and social capital in the country. If we were to repack all those good elements of the traditional system and present it to the modern times we must focus on physical, cognitive, emotional, and spiritual development of our students. In the traditional classrooms, yoga was taught. The children knew the correct food to eat. They learned slokas as well as ‘ahara tatva’ - the science & philosophy of food and gained the knowledge of wellness from Ayurveda’s perspective.

As for cognitive development, the content was never allowed to sit undigested in the minds of students. The emphasis was on not personal aggrandization but public application of knowledge. The students learned inter and intrapersonal skills. They were taught how to handle oneself and the people around, the control of internal nature as well as external nature. Emphasis was not just on cognitive attainment, but also on expanding the social and emotional intelligence. The concept of multiple intelligences was embedded in the traditional educational system centuries before Gardner’s theory became popular. Finally, the students learned the science of spirituality and their applications in real life. Spirituality was not about religion or God alone but was the exploration of the oneness of mankind through constant self-awareness, self-enquiry and societal action.

By making investments in the physical, cognitive, emotional, and spiritual development of children, the educational system produced tremendous human and social capital. And consequently, there were powerful economic consequences. From 1 AD to 1600 AD, India remained the world’s largest economy, without the educational system focusing on growing the economy. The focus instead was on growing people. The gurukul system created Indians and Indians in turn made India (as Bharat is known today).

However, under British rule, education was reduced to a conveyor belt of clerks. We not only lost our Indianness, but we also lost the great Bharatiya educational system. Learning ecosystems got reduced to teaching ecosystems. Facilitation and promotion became prescription and compliance. The well-meaning efforts of repacking the best things of our traditional educational system should not produce fashionable statements but actual experiences in our children and prepare them for the future. If this can be achieved, then our young people will lead us out of all crises – COVID or no COVID. They will be the future leaders who will not only make our country great but the whole world a better place - the legacy that all of us are in search for and richly deserve.

