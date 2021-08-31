What Meraj Imtiyaz Alam Believes How It's Affected On Culture And Society

Telecommunications and information technology were born in developed countries was for the idol. Clap for more capital and labour of these societies. Technology was needed because the labour force in these countries was in difficulty. It is, as well as it is automation, speed, efficiency with new technology, this technology is pollution-free with the increase of consumers, businesses started needing fewer employees. Its companies made all their full-time employees, and the biggest impact was on women who worked as typists, stenographers, secretaries, telephone operators, packers etc. Fewer employees had to leave the chair first.

Meraj Alam, Young Mind in Digital World, currently working in BizGurukul as Affiliate Marketer, says, "Computer technology changed the meaning of 'work', 'labour' and 'employment'. In traditional employment, work was focused on manual labour. Here it was through the process of collection, retrieval and distribution of information. Information was now a product of which it had a value, whereas earlier information was a resource of the public, available to everyone. In addition, computer technology made the work impersonal, mechanical, routine and less physically laborious. Certainly, the new technology was more efficient, cleaner and faster, but it lacked the human touch."

Meraj explains the dynamic change in the social domain. He says, "The list of social and cultural issues on the Internet is also not endless. Internet is being misused for wrongful surveillance, promoting prostitution, pornography, child sexual abuse, promoting violence and terrorism. The hobby of selfies among people has reached near to psychiatry. There are many dangers in travelling on the Information Super Highway. The most dangerous is that almost all responsibility for security rests on the user. Terrorist groups, which have become a challenge to law and order by creating an atmosphere of fear, have made the Internet a weapon. The convenience of uninterrupted internet access through Wi-Fi and By Max has given rise to trends such as WiDriving and awake driving, where e-mail accounts are prone to hacking. Digital identity, credit card number, bank a search history and any other rights on geolocation."

Meraj Imtiyaz Alam also focuses on affiliate marketing and motivates youth to seek their career in it. He also reveals the impact of new information and communication technology on the environment is not often talked about. He says, "The constant updating of hardware and software gives rise to waste that is not normally recycled. This e-waste is harmful to the environment. There has been little government effort to control it, while this challenge has a direct impact on public life. In addition, information technology is being considered harmful to the right to privacy because the big database and cloud technology etc., make these information globals at a very rapid rate. Privacy is a very important social issue related to digital electronic information technology."

Of course, in the earlier stages of sales, there is data mining, aggregation, and again, game segmentation as per the need. It is based on geographic area and graphic psychology that business companies can find suitable customers for their film products and services. In this way, extremely high personal data is made into a product and misused for commercial interests. It not only neglects privacy but also abuses real-life relationships.

Since nowadays, all personal information related to almost all sections, main youth, is available on social media. Therefore, there is a simple expectation that their expression remains confidential. Although some people consider Facebook as a means of self-promotion and their effort is to increase the number of friends, followers and likes, not to take into account the depth of the relationship. In such a situation, the question arises of how real is the profile, i.e. the identity of the users. This is when people are thinking better to express themselves by keeping fake 'identity,' i.e. pseudo-identity.

Other networking sites, including Facebook, are promoting pseudo-identity. And gave them names like 'The Other Self' in the words of Avatar or Sherry Turtle are going. There is also new sex with a false name, wrong date of birth and wrong presentation. Apart from this, users on Facebook do not give any information about themselves and keep all the secrets open. The game of revealing yourself is full of dangers, from individuals prone to sexual frustration to cybercriminals on the hunt for prey. Because of this, Facebook gave birth to a new culture, 'The Other Self', which is based on open expression by hiding identity. In the quest to be 'connected'.

