West Bengal's Own MOOCs Platform Launched By: Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad & Appreciated By: Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, MAKAUT, WB

Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad has launched its Massive Open Online Course -"Learn on Go" Campaign through its NBCMOOCS Mobile Application under the banner of Nikhil Bharat Council for Massive Open Online Course (West Bengal's First MOOCS Platform). It was inaugurated by Prof.(Dr.) Saikat Maitra Hon'ble VC, MAKAUT, WB, in the august presence of Dr. P. Pal Roy, Director of Dr. B.C Roy Engineering College, WB, Dr. Ankur Ganguly, Principal of MSIT, WB, Dr. Mahuya Das, Principal of GKCEM, WB, Dr. Santanu Sen, Principal of GNIT, WB few of them.

In front of Hon'ble VC & Other Educators - NBSP_Tech Team has conducted a live session of demonstration of MOOCs Platform along with its transparent, high-level evaluation & assessment process. Hon'ble VC sir has appreciated the way of assessment and the entire project. Special thanks to Dr. Pal Roy & Dr. Ganguly for sharing their views and valuable suggestion regarding NBCMOOCS(West Bengal's First MOOCS Platform). Special Thanks to Prof. Manas Ghosh of RCCIIT, Dr. Anandarup Sarangi, Placement Head MAKAUT, WB, Prof. Saikat Mazumder of GNIT, Mr. Avik Ghosh, Digital Marketing Planning Head of NBSP and other respective subject matter expert group of NBSP, for continuous support.

We don't want to lose the opportunity to deliver thanks to other eminent educators of JIS Group, Techno India Group and other reputed institutions for their active participation.

After a review committee meeting of NBSP-Subject Matter Expert Group, NBSP has decided to provide credit point-based certificates after successfully completing the program(including quiz/assessment) and 100 marks of the final examination ( as of latest MOOCS Circular ). Students will get a Shareable Certificate & Digital Badge to showcase their technical expertise.

NBCMOOCS Committee has decided to provide complimentary access to makaut placement app / portal access for successful students with permission of Hon'ble VC MAKAUT, WB, where they can find some internship opportunities and placement assistance. Even They Can Find Innovative Ideas Regarding this start-up venture(if any).

