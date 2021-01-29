We Are The ‘Change Makers’, Says OTT Ventures

With the increase in social platforms over in recent times, if one thing has taken a turn for the better then that would be “learning is made easy”.

We are specifically talking about various e-learning platforms that strive to provide easy and effective learning through very creative methods. Though the company OTT Ventures walks on the same path, it is much better than the rest because it seeks to provide the most interactive and efficacious ways to learn. The e-learning platform of OTT Ventures brings back the focus on constructive time-binging rather than spending it mindlessly consuming unworthy content.

When OTT Ventures says that they are the “change-makers”, they absolutely mean it. They attempt to change the type of content we are used to consuming over the years. But changing habits is not easy. For instance, if you ask an adult to learn using the new-age methods of technology, he may come back and ask, “What is a 40-year-old supposed to learn?” Well, OTT Ventures believes that there is no age limit to learning. Let us tell you one more thing, this is a first-of-its-kind endeavour that focuses on the effective spread of knowledge across all age-groups. “I want India to change. I want Indians to gear up for a new India. Changing habits will enable millions to become chain breakers and change makers,” is what Jackson A Robin, Founder of OTT Ventures explains when asked about his vision behind the idea.

In the last year itself, the time spent on OTT platforms has tripled to what it was at the start of the year. Therefore, it would be safe to conclude that in absence of other ways of recreation, all that majority of Indians could think of was to exhaust themselves while watching content that they thought eased their mind. Now imagine, if those viewers had an e-learning platform available for constructive development in their lives, then by now millions of people could have added something valuable to their skill set or knowledge.

Following the concept of “it’s never too late to learn”, the young OTT Ventures say that, “We want to focus on helping to streamline what our like-minded individuals watch and retain. Not discriminating on the leisure time everybody needs, but managing it constructively is what we focus on.” They do not limit themselves to just academic ways of learning. They expand to all physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, personal, interpersonal, and many more areas of learning. That is why it is called a platform for “overall holistic growth of an individual”.

The linguistic approach you find here is as variable as you find in the web series. You can anytime find the language you are comfortable with and start learning at your own pace. Providing practical knowledge is another aspect they focus on. “Subject experts” with a substantial amount of credibility will be present to guide you through the lectures that will definitely not cause boredom. Hence, fulfilling their promise of easy and effective learning.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine