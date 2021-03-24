VMSIIHE Goa, Redefines Hospitality Education

The coronavirus pandemic has changed everything. It has touched and shaken every aspect of human life. The Covid-19 vaccines have arrived and the first phase of inoculation has begun but life is never going to be the same again. There will be a new order for almost every activity in daily life, from the way people live, work, interact, socialize, travel, tour, dine and wine. In this new world order, the hospitality industry along with all others will have to adapt to the new normal.

It, however, will require well-trained, skilled motivated and technology-savvy workforce to take on the new challenges and help contribute to the restoration of the growth of the hospitality industry.

Understanding the emerging needs, Goa-based esteemed hospitality institute, V. M. Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE), is gearing up to up-skill its students to prepare them for the hospitality industry of the future.

Amid the pandemic, students of VMSIIHE are attending classes online from the safety of their homes. Both the teachers and the students have adapted to the new normal. Faculty members are conducting online classes from the institute’s spacious classrooms, some of which have been temporarily converted into studios well-equipped with the technology required for virtual classes. Faculty members and the students share course materials, assignments and other submissions online.

“We look forward to resume classroom-based learning once the restrictions are lifted,” says Director and Principal of VMSIIHE Prof. Irfan Mirza.

Leading the institute towards its glorious odyssey, Prof. Mirza is a veteran in the hospitality industry. He brings with him an experience spanning 35 years in the hospitality and education sectors. Under his leadership, the institute has grown into a world-class educational institute and earned both national and international recognitions.

Wine service demonstration by Prof. Mirza.

Affiliated to the Goa University and supported by the Marriott Group, VMSIIHE offers a 3-Year Degree B.Sc. International Hospitality Management and a 2-Year Degree M.Sc. International Hospitality and Tourism Management. The institute has a collaboration with Turismo de Portugal for an Exchange Programme.

The institute has received accolades and awards and is recognised as one of the leading hospitality institutes in India. VMSIIHE is the first hospitality institute in India to be certified as an “Eat Right Campus” by FSSAI with a 5-star rating and has won the Swachchatam Mahavidyalaya Samman for three consecutive years , 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 instituted by Goa University.

VMSIIHE has academic support from the Dublin Institute of Technology, Ireland and is a Member of Council on Hotel Restaurant and Institutional Education (ICHRIE), an international organization representing members from almost all continents.

Aligned with both theoretical and practical training is the institute’s distinctive and growth-oriented environment. It’s programs equip students with practical and first-hand training while also paying special attention to personality and soft skills development, leadership qualities, professional attitude and discipline. The institute has an in-house training hotel, world-class infrastructure and ultra-modern labs, providing an ideal, safe and secure learning environment.

The institute has an industry-focused curriculum in line with European standards. The team includes international faculty with industry and teaching experience as well as professionals from the industry. On completion of the course, students have the professional skills to meet challenging opportunities in the industry and adapt to the requirements of the global hospitality world.

Students keen to embark on an international exposure are offered an opportunity to visit Portugal, France, Switzerland and parts of Europe as a part of the study tour. The institute also offers an option for higher studies in Switzerland.

While pursuing a degree at VMSIIHE, students are offered six months of professional internship at international starred hotels such as JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa Maldives, Kanahura Maldives, Marriott B&G Portugal, Lake Resort B&G Portugal, Grand Hyatt Kochi, Taj Exotica, Goa, Crown Plaza Kuwait to name a few.

The institute understands the requirements of the global brands seeking qualified and trained employees and equips students with the necessary skill sets. Students graduating from the institute get placements in leading hotels and resorts across the globe.

Spread over 6 acres in Raia, Goa, VMSIIHE is the perfect place for students to learn and be nurtured as hotel management professionals and hospitality leaders of the future. Goa is the ideal location to learn and get trained in hospitality management.

