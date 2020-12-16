Vision to become the Tech tycoon

Humankind has probably not seen as much change in the first many millennia as it has in the last two decades alone. After all, the modern era of discoveries and inventions has managed to penetrate every aspect of life and redefined them. The ever-expanding era of technological revolution has also given birth to the blockchain technology, with the potential to transform the way we have understood economics all these years. Prasanna K, the “online entrepreneur”, is a fine example of how blockchain can be leveraged to redefine practices and conventions. Based in Coimbatore, India, the tech tycoon has established a promising entrepreneurial venture in the form of Franc Exchange.

Knowing the Man: Prasanna K

Prasanna K was born in 1985 in Coimbatore, India. He completed his BBA degree from the reputed Annamalai University in the year 2008. His deep interest in computer applications led him to pursue a diploma in computer applications, hardware and networking. At the same time, he also gained recognition for being a skilled ‘Microsoft Certified Professional’ or MCP.

It was both his talent and urge for learning that led him to don multiple roles and portfolios throughout his career. He was the head of marketing, business development, operations management, retail, sales, international business and customer relationship management at various points of his career. Besides, his stint with financial products and IT-enabled services spread over eight long years. Mr Prasanna K has been associated with Franc IT Solutions in the form of a leader, a focussed visionary and an inspiring figure for long.

The Idea behind Franc Exchange

When it comes to entrepreneurs, experience, exposure and intention are the key ingredients to a powerful start.Mr Prasanna K soon found himself developing an interest in Bitcoin, the new and promising market revolution. He took on the

challenge of powering through the uncertainties and lack of awareness around the technology in no time. Through extensive research and development in crypto trading, blockchain and their applications, Mr Prasanna K led his able team toward the entrepreneurial venture, Franc Exchange.

A subset of Franc IT Solutions itself, Fran Exchange is a security-centric, multi-currency supported trading platform. What the platform primarily targets is the development and restructuring of trusted and efficient digital asset marketplaces. Franc Exchange has already formed a wide customer base through its successful mobile application along with an active YouTube channel. Franc IT Solutions also plans to apply for the US Federal License in 2021, to expand its services to the burgeoning global genre of infotech.

At a time when businesses are still doubtful of the newfound prospect of blockchain, Mr Prasanna K has taken to spreading awareness about its myriad possibilities. He aims at serving not justworking professionals and corporates, but also the society at large. Mr Prasanna K is presently engaged in delivering his technological concepts, powered by blockchain solutions, to the digital assets’ marketplace.

Franc Exchange is not only ERC20 compliant but also conforms to Indian regulations and KYC processes. Besides, the platform supports an array of leading fiat currencies from around the world, including the Euro and the US Dollar.

The high-frequency trading platform is Segwit-enabled, with USA-based Hash Consultants behind the agnostic framework solutions for transactions, powered by blockchain. HashCash happens to be a leading global software company catering to Blockchain, AI, Big Data and IoT related services globally. It has come up with a demo-exchange link for Franc Exchange for prospective customers to try. Enabling enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more, it has powered Franc Exchange to take its services to a wider global base soon.

What the Entrepreneur Says

Mr Prasanna K has always believed that even a single idea can hold tremendous power. His journey has not always been smooth and has had its share of ups and downs. Yet, his professional graph has never been less than an upward trend. Mr Prasanna K credits this not to luck or resources, but to the constant urge he has had for knowledge and growth. According to him, this unmatchable appetency is what defines a tycoon.

