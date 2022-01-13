Vishal Yoman & Ayushi Anand founder of Mirzapur Official : A platform for unheard voices

Even before India got independence media has played a major role in the lives of people as it has put forward their views and problems. Over time as the world acquired new technologies, the whole media shifted to digital. From e-newspapers to having a debate on live sessions, media has come a long way. But even today some people are unaware of the technology and are not aware of the fact that how far we have reached. Awareing such people and helping them, Mirzapur Official - the firstdigitalmedia outlet of Mirzapurfounded by Vishal Yoman and Co-founded by AyushiAnand has come up with a platform to bring change to the society.

Since its inception, Mirzapur Official has been taking charge of Information, Broadcasting & Awareness through new era digital technology in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Their primary goal is to disseminate all relevant news and information about Mirzapurdistrictto the general population even in the pandemic when the newspapers was not only the primary source of information. Over time, their mission has been to evolve people about digital technology and to provide a platform for people to manifest their viewsand problems.

Being the largest media platform in Mirzapur, they not only provide news but also provide a solution to the same issues. Over the years they have brought changes in people’s lives through their platform. During these testing times of pandemic, they started with a campaign #Vaccinewaliselfie in Mirzapur to motivate people to get vaccinated and send their photos to get featured on social media platforms. This helps people to understand the need of getting vaccinated and altogether it will motivate people. This is just one example of how the platform is helping millions of people, similarly, they have initiated many campaigns.

Talking about the future perspective of founder and co-founder, Vishal Yoman and AyushiAnand respectively said, “There are people whose voices go unnoticed by mainstream media in small towns, which is why we conceptualized Mirzapur Official. A platform where every voice can be heard through the medium of news. We allow people to act as reporters, covering any incident that occurs in their environment and presenting it to the rest of the world via our platform. We are educating people about digital and how to use the internet as a strong tool. In the future, we expect that our platform will be used to disseminate news concerning everyday problems.”

Mirzapur Official is owned by Kalpanik Films LLP and its journey started in September 2014 with a Facebook community page and over time they have a fan base of 2,00,000+ followers on Facebook while their monthly readership is more than 29 Million. Looking at their credibility 15,000 + members are joined on their Facebook group, 48000+ members on WhatsApp Group, and 12,000+ followers on Instagram.

Such platforms are helpful in regions that are not known to many people as this is a great contribution to society. In the future, Mirzapur Official is going to bring revolution in society that not only spread information but also act as a solution provider to millions of people.