Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Viral Fission's Aditya Anand Talks About The Team's Vision For The Largest Gen Z Network

The GenZers are getting ready to step up on the world stage and create a rippling effect with their radically unique perspective on success, career opportunities, and cultural diversity.

Aditya Anand, Chief Revenue Officer

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 2:56 pm

Though a young startup, Viral Fission's growth and unique business model with the Gen Z community at its core have shown great promise in the Indian Market. Chief Revenue Officer Aditya Anand opens up about Gen Z, the team's vision and what's in store for the youth.
What is Viral Fission's intent behind creating the largest GenZ network in India?

The GenZers are getting ready to step up on the world stage and create a rippling effect with their radically unique perspective on success, career opportunities, and cultural diversity. But in today's competitive work environment, the pathway from passing out with a degree to securing a job is filled with the conundrum of the skills acquired versus skills required. There lies a huge gap between the spirited youth and the practical experiences they need before foraying into the job market. Coming from our own experiences, we wanted to take bold steps to bridge this gap between the youth and the brands by empowering them with quality upskilling opportunities and giving brands access to dynamic youth.

Tell us more about the network's intake. What is the process/criteria of the ambassador intake?

We hold select key online intakes throughout the year to present possibilities, expand horizons and grow our carefully curated community with unparalleled experiences of the network. The numbers keep rising every month. The intake announcement is made on Viral Fission's social media platforms through Ads and shoutouts by existing ambassadors. The students are selected Pan-India based on set parameters like group discussion, extracurricular activities and achievements. Each candidate is thoroughly interviewed to assess their capabilities before we get them on board.

Your recent intake campaign #Addtoyou saw participation from content creators from different demographics. How was the response? Tell your purpose behind it?

The AddToYou campaign was an extension of Viral Fission's vision to consistently fill gaps between the opportunities currently present in comparison to everything that the youth wants and aspires to achieve. Our journey from day one has been about learning from the youngest and brightest minds to create experiences that add to them as a community and as an organisation.

As a part of the campaign, we rolled out a series of motivational brand films by widely loved GenZ influencers and our ambassadors to inspire the youth to join the community. Thus empowering them to build their portfolio by working alongside brands that they love, developing connections with people across various regions through engagement activities, workshops and campaigns.

What kinds of opportunities are presented to this network by Viral Fission?
For the youth – at the heart of it, we offer access to prominent brands from different sectors, supported by rewards and recognition. While on this long-term journey with us, we deliver additional value for our ambassadors through upskilling workshops, job opportunities, their 'first professional network' outside of college and even offline experience.

How is Viral Fission's business model being received by the GenZers? Does it see an upward tick in terms of participation/enrollment?

The GenZers have a different perspective to define success and move along their career path instead of the previous generation. GenZ is a non-pragmatic, risk-taking, entrepreneurial group that is not motivated by job security but by job satisfaction. Our model allows them to go through robust upskilling and leadership opportunities, with a real and tangible focus on diversity and inclusivity. This has definitely seen an increase in numbers and enthusiasm from the community as they actively engage and involve themselves in opportunities that provide value to them.

