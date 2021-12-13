Advertisement
Vipin Bhardwaj And Raja Bherwani Join In For 'The Mirage."

The web series produced by The Yashvvi Films speaks about a family tale based on revenge. Raja Bherwani, the protagonist, plays a cop Rohit Sawant while Vipin Bhardwaj plays the antagonist in the series.

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 6:13 pm

In the digital era full of web series, there's another series that awaited your attention, "The Mirage" The web series produced by The Yashvvi Films speaks about a family tale based on revenge. The storyline adds more thrill as the plot gets unfolds. The star cast includes Vipin Bhardwaj and Raja Bherwani, playing the main lead reveals the reason for doing the series, says "the storyline, it's thought-provoking packed with riveting drama which is something our audience would like to see." However, the duo will face each other as enemies.

Raja Bherwani, the protagonist, plays a cop Rohit Sawant, even though he played the role of a cop quite a few times in movies before. He says, "it was fun shooting the series, "He further adds that OTT platforms have changed how we consume films and shows. The transition from films to TV serials and web series is challenging, but the basic craft remains the same. The Mirage is a compelling and highly intriguing story where I play a cop. Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but the character is more intense & complex". Not just it, Raja Bherwani spent over two decades in the showbiz industry. He also plays Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), co-owned by Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. Furthermore, Raja is planning to make his debut as a talk show host interviewing the big names of Bollywood. Suniel Shetty will produce the show.

Vipin Bhardwaj plays the antagonist in the series. A killer of Haryana named Sameer Gujjar. Vipin is well known for his unique roles; he says, "The main criteria while selecting a project is the script. I believe content is the king, and nowadays, a project with good content sets the benchmark'. He has entertained the audience with his extraordinary acting skills in Wanton and Crackdown, released on MX Player and Voot, respectively. Currently, he's busy shooting for Crackdown season 2.

The shooting and post-production of The Mirage have been completed and is ready to roll out soon for the audience.


Vipin Bhardwaj - https://www.instagram.com/vipinbhardwajofficial/?hl=en

Raja Bherwani - https://www.instagram.com/rajabherwani/?hl=en

