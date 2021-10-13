Vinay Sharma: The new B-Town Pap Photographer Spiralling His Way To The Top

When we talk about the entertainment industry, the first thing that comes to our mind are actors, musicians, directors, producers and so much more. As the entertainment industry is a huge sector where millions of different artists are working, different niches grow in abundance with each day. How many of us have even heard of one emerging domain within the entertainment industry, pap photography. We have glanced at various photos of our favourite actors where they are spotted at different places, which talented pap photographers click to keep the audience updated. Meet one such established pap photographer of Bollywood spiralling high and carving a special niche for himself – Vinay Sharma. He is one of the most popular names in the photography world, known for his skill and unique talent.

He was always passionate about pursuing his career as a pap photographer. Though surviving in this huge industry is not a cakewalk, Vinay's excellence, determination, and consistency have made him an established successful photographer. The pap photography culture was not much familiar, but it has grown immensely in the last few decades. Yes, no doubt it does interfere with the privacy of celebrities. It's not an easy task to click photos of celebs at all their destinations, whether it is restaurants, airports, shoot places, events, awards functions and many such places. Sometimes photographers have to be victims of celebs anger while clicking their photos.

Today Vinay has gained immense success in this field. Embarking on this special journey, Vinay is a self-made man who created his unique place in the entertainment industry without any Godfather. Having no money to buy a camera in his early days to becoming one of the most seek and sought-after professionals, Vinay has come a long way. For which this young talent says - "Nothing in life can ever come easy, but the ones who are determined to attain their goals, everything for them can become attainable." Vinay is an active social media user and also popular for his work. On social media's most happening app – Instagram, he has a huge fan following with more than 131k followers.

