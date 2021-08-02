Vijay Patil School Of Management - A Hub Of Holistic Education

With eclectic academic programmes and sleek, modern infrastructure, the D Y Patil University brings its latest education venture, the Vijay Patil School of Management (VPSM), which promises to be a complete experience with a blend of academics, sports and recreation. VPSM carries forward the legacy of our founder chancellor Dr D Y Patil, and the vision of our current chancellor Dr Vijay D Patil.

VPSM is a complete learning experience encompassing global, multidisciplinary courses designed to harness students’ talents and leverage their leadership potential. Blending impactful academic programs and robust curricula, the institute uses the latest pedagogical tools, including Case-studies, inquiry methods, Simulation games and group projects. In addition, internships are also an integral part of the student’s learning experience, where effective learning is aimed at leaving students with lifelong learning impressions. The programs at VPSM are conducted through the use of interactive and participative pedagogy practised by the faculty here who have founded and headed some of India’s premier institutions, and themselves have been trained in the finest institutions.

The MBA, BBA and BSc Economics (Hons) programs at VPSM offer multidisciplinary courses and electives fine-tuned according to the requirements of the students. In addition to this, VPSM has the advantage of being located near the vibrant city of Mumbai, in a harmonious green eco-friendly campus, within a futuristic, State -of- the -art structure in Navi Mumbai, designed by globally acclaimed British Architects Foster + Partners. VPSM has Harvard style technology-driven classrooms with facilities available at the click of a button, including the Learning Resource Centre, Discussions rooms, Conference rooms, Faculty rooms, and a centralised air-conditioned campus with multi-cuisine cafeterias. Our classrooms, study areas & other facilities are constructed with an emphasis on technology, collaboration &sustainability. The first four storeys house the academic activities of the school & the five upper levels provide residential accommodation for students. Intramural sports provide the opportunity to play with a team in a fun & relaxed environment.

The ambience at VPSM masterfully evokes warm, hospitable and harmonious feelings, also providing some of the best places to think and create ideas for growth and success.

The students here will find themselves gravitate towards the inviting confines of their reading room and resource centre and spend hours here browsing through the various resource materials made available for them.

If the resource centres provide suitable food for thought, then the cafeterias enhance the experience of indulging in some serious food for fun. The multicuisine cafeterias are delightfully designed to cater to the epicurean requirements of the students as well as provide them with a place to interact and mingle with their cohort. The separate plush residential quarters for students add to the convenience factor. It contributes immensely to the sense of comfort and belonging, which is so much integral for the well being of the students.

The building that houses VPSM is startlingly futuristic, with an abundance of sunlight and air, with majestic corridors and magnificently designed classrooms that facilitate intensive and extensive learning amidst state-of-the-art- technology and the latest tools of learning. The classrooms at VPSM inspire a heightened sense of imbibing the best that a world-class education can offer. At the same time, Intramural sports provide the opportunity to play with a team in a fun & the relaxed environment: the playing fields and recreation areas in the campus nurture holistic growth in the students. The youngsters can, in their parlance, ’chill’ and relax to rejuvenate themselves and hang out. After all, true contentment emerges only when the fine balance between study and recreation is maintained.

There are discussion centres like the Multi-Disciplinary Educational Complex in the VPSM campus that promise to reverberate with the articulate, strident voices of tomorrow’s budding leaders, entrepreneurs and problem-solvers, whether they are in the MBA, BBA or BSc Program.

It is often stated that environment and ambience play a key role in influencing the thinking processes of people. An academically charged learning environment replete with the right balance of convenience and comfort, modern urban spaces surrounded by pastoral greenery can create a unique magical impact on the fortunate to taste this--In this case, it happens to be the students of VPSM who can look forward to this! Visit - https://vpsm.dypatil.edu/

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine