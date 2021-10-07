Vibhor Saini’s Musical Legacy: Saraswati Music College And Its Countless Memories

Two splendid events that the people will remember for a long time took place on 28th September, 202. It was the eve of the Indian Film Festival in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and the completion of 98 successful years of the Saraswati Music College, New Delhi, India. Founded by Shri Bansilal Kapoor, the college has been a pioneer of Indian and Western Music while serving its belief of making youngsters the best version of themselves. These 98 years of the institute have been nothing less than a journey of cultural amalgamation and pride for the founder and his family.

Music as a legacy has been passed on to Vibhor Saini by his grandfather Shri Bansilal Kapoor. He definitely did justice to this legacy by adding it with his dedication and determination for music. He inaugurated his studio, “Katharas Audio Studio” and “Katharas Video Studio” in 2007, in the same building as the college. When asked about it, he exclaimed how the studio would serve as a place for one of the best and latest music technologies and go parallel to the acoustic and aesthetic aura.

The delightful occasion of the 98th anniversary was marked with two superb releases, amazing performances and was honoured by the presence of eminent dignitaries and celebrities. Mr. Purushottam Rupala, Union Minister, Govt. of India, Mr. Randhir Kapoor (Indian Actor, Director, Producer), Mr. Rahul Rawail (Film Director), H.E. Dilshod Ashatov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan in India, Dr. Alisher Djabbarov (Industrialist from Tashkent) and other prominent businessmen of India and Representatives from the Embassy of Uzbekistan graced the occasion with their presence and set an exemplary example of how we stand united at all fronts including our culture. Mr. Purushottam Rupala enlightened everyone with his views as he spoke about India- Uzbek ties and said, “India and Uzbekistan are civilizational friends who were brought together not merely by geography but the commonality of cultural heritage and harmonious linkages over centuries.”

Along with this, the first launch of the evening was a poetic masterpiece by Vipul Saini, who is a painter and writer by choice and a curator at the Art Sastra Gallery, Saraswati Music college by profession. His book is titled “Udta Phire Hai” and is an alluring collection of poetic quotes and poetry.

The second launch was done by none other than the most appreciated actor, producer and director, Mr. Randhir Kapoor. He, too, followed the steps of his brother, actor Late Shri Rishi Kapoor and launched the 4th volume of Vibhor Saini’s album, “Singing Strings of Vibhor Saini”. Since the first three albums were launched by his brother, he felt nostalgic and shared how the albums had songs of their father actor Late Shri Raj Kapoor and were a delight for the audience all across Central Asia.

The climax was the event of Saraswati Music College has to be musical, and thus, it was a pleasant performance by the students of the college and a heart-touching performance by Vibhor Saini that left all in awe.

