Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Vedi Wellness Centres: A Fusion Of Natural Healing And Quality Doctor Consultation

HempCann Solutions’ dream to make quality affordable natural medicines culminated when the Vedi Herbals brand was born in 2016.

2021-09-20T15:01:45+05:30

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 3:01 pm

HempCann Solutions’ dream to make quality affordable natural medicines culminated when the Vedi Herbals brand was born in 2016. The goal was to widen the horizon of natural health, and to bring to the forefront the versatile healing power of cannabis (popularly known as vijaya in Ayurveda) medicines.

To make a definitive statement, this idea had to have a physical avatar along with expert medical advice, so that people could soak in the experience of being in a contemporary wellness centre.
HempCann went on to set up two wellness centres, one in Bhubaneswar and the other in Bangalore. The third wellness centre will come up in Bandra, Mumbai, by the end of 2021. 
The special feature of these wellness centres is that you can book a doctor consultation as well as get a 360-degree view on what your body requires to feel optimally healthy. Following the body-type philosophy of Ayurveda, the doctors will not only prescribe medicines but also guide you on a diet that suits your body.

The wellness centres feature experienced doctors like Dr Diptimayee Sarangi (BAMS, MD) in Bhubaneswar, an expert in treating Arthritis, Diabetes Mellitus, Urinary tract disorders, Chronic liver disorders, Gastritis, Chronic Pain and lifestyle disorders. And Dr. Harshitha H, (BAMS), a senior Ayurvedic consultant and certified cannabis wellness adviser in Bangalore. Both are leading specialist in Ayurveda and nutrition. Besides Ayurvedic medicines, they focus on dietary guidelines, lifestyle changes, and Prakruthi analysis. Their expertise is varied, from mental illnesses to auto-immune conditions.

If you are unable to visit a wellness centre, you can book a telephonic or a video doctor consultation by visiting vediherbals.com and get advice remotely. Your medicines will be delivered at your doorstep.  
Vedi’s Wellness Centres are the signs of a changing world that is looking at a greener lifestyle and Ayurveda with a fresher outlook. After all, good health is a life-long commitment, not merely a quick fix.  

Vedi Wellness centre, #833, 1st floor, 12th main road, 4th block, Koramangala, Bengaluru 560034. Call us on: 080-45683156
Vedi Wellness centre, 266/3328, Nandan kanan road, Post KIIT, Bhubaneswar 751024.
Call us on: 0674-2727616
Email us: namaste@vediherbals.com

