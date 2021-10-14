Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

VDJ Shaan Set To Crash The Party With His First Original Song, 'Take Your Pain'

Through his hard work and dedication, VDJ Shaan will release his first original debut single song 'Take Your Pain'.

VDJ Shaan Set To Crash The Party With His First Original Song, 'Take Your Pain'

Trending

VDJ Shaan Set To Crash The Party With His First Original Song, 'Take Your Pain'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T21:51:51+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 9:51 pm

Making people groove to your music rhythms is more than simply a hobby; it demands a great deal of talent. People that can accomplish this are known as DJs or VDJs, and they have a skill set that allows them to produce each piece of music in their unique way. One such person who is making people dance to his tunes is VDJ Shaan. He has created a niche for himself in the industry with his remixes that instantly lift the place's mood and ambience. 

Through his hard work and dedication, VDJ Shaan will release his first original debut single song 'Take Your Pain'. Behind his original track, he has put in a lot of effort. The song is available on all music platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and many more. Through his unique way of presenting audio and visuals, he has garnered much love from the audience.  

Like every other artist, he started his journey by playing at clubs and lounges all over India.

He has played in India, but he has shown his talent across borders and has performed at an international level with many prominent names. Working with renowned artists, he has been a part of on-stage and studio collaborations with Bollywood performers like Sonu Nigam and Salim Merchant.

Shaan said about these renowned personalities, "Working with such talented singers was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me. Their music has influenced me since I was a child, and I see them as mentors and idols. Music, in my opinion, is a learning process that evolves with time."

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

This talented lad has performed at over 150 live shows to date and is still going strong. In terms of mixed music, he has collaborated with a number of well-known DJs and musicians. VDJ Shaan has built a name for himself due to his talent, and he has become a popular choice among partygoers.

Hearing his Bollywood and Punjabi remixes makes us feel that it is one-of-a-kind. VDJ Shaan was previously recognized as the best VDJ in the world for his outstanding work. With his constant hard work, he has established himself among India's top 100 DJs due to his efforts.

Sharing his music, VDJ Shaan said, "At clubs, parties, and other events, I produce my mix music and show the videos on LED displays. VDJing has an entirely new atmosphere, and I enjoy what I do. I'm pleased that the public has well-received my music since this encourages me to continue producing high-quality music. When people remember me by my work rather than my name, I am overjoyed. I'd like to present myself globally and become one of the top-rated DJs with this level of passion and energy."

Turning his dream into a reality, VDJ Shaan has unquestionably progressed. He has performed at various events in India and Globally. Along with this, he has worked with a number of well-known DJs from around the world for various events and concerts. Due to his commendable work, he has emerged as one of the best VDJ in India.

As the situation has started getting normal, VDJ Shaan is back to set the stage on fire with his smashing remixes. Apart from making music for the parties, he has lots of projects in his pipeline, and for sure, he is going to create music that every person would enjoy. And, in the future, he is going to offer the industry some reminiscing music of its time as he has a vast audience waiting for his songs eagerly.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Life Coach Himanshu Gaur Shares His Journey As An Entrepreneur And The 3 Stages To Succeed

Life Coach Himanshu Gaur Shares His Journey As An Entrepreneur And The 3 Stages To Succeed

Priya Paramita Paul Talks About Her Three Life-Changing Journeys

Begin Your Professional Journey By Enhancing Your Skills With These MBA Programs

Paras Singh Pawar Expertise In Designer Clothes Create A Name For His Business Gurudev Sons

Zingoy, The Cashback Platform That Is Creating Waves In The Cashback Market

Harjinder Singh Kukreja, The Sikh Globe-Trotter And Goodwill Ambassador

Aryan Tripathi's 'Adymize' Has Emerged As The Best Facebook Advertising Agency In India

Sikh Aid Work In Education, Healthcare And Women Empowerment Is Putting A Smile On India's Face

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Teenu Arora To Launch His New Single With Nivedita Chandel And Shahid Mallya

Teenu Arora To Launch His New Single With Nivedita Chandel And Shahid Mallya

James Gamet: How Digital Marketing Company Helped Small Businesses During Pandemic

James Gamet: How Digital Marketing Company Helped Small Businesses During Pandemic

From ‘Just A Bootstrap Startup’ To Acquiring Million Dollar Startups In 6 Years – Tracing Appinventiv’s Meteoric Rise

From ‘Just A Bootstrap Startup’ To Acquiring Million Dollar Startups In 6 Years – Tracing Appinventiv’s Meteoric Rise

Vinay Sharma: The new B-Town Pap Photographer Spiralling His Way To The Top

Vinay Sharma: The new B-Town Pap Photographer Spiralling His Way To The Top

Read More from Outlook

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Huzaifa Pandit / The events entrenched in memory are all imbued with a tinge of grief. A medley of loss and tears in an insurgency-wrecked Valley.

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan had filed an application following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Advantage Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Advantage Chennai Super Kings?

Syed Pervez Qaiser / CSK have three IPL titles with five final defeats while KKR have won both their finals.

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Outlook Web Desk / Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

Advertisement