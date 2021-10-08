Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Utkarsh Piyush As The Youngest Digital Entrepreneur Enthrals All With His Astute Digital Skills And Knowledge.

Throwing more light on the increased digitalization of the world, the youngest digital entrepreneur says that it is the way forward. It is something the world needed much long ago; however, the pandemic has only triggered the increased adoption of technological developments

Utkarsh Piyush As The Youngest Digital Entrepreneur Enthrals All With His Astute Digital Skills And Knowledge.
Utkarsh Piyush, Digital Entrepreneur

Trending

Utkarsh Piyush As The Youngest Digital Entrepreneur Enthrals All With His Astute Digital Skills And Knowledge.
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T15:15:05+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 3:15 pm

At 19 years today, he is emerging as one of the finest teenage-digitalpreneurs of India.

When we closely look around us, we notice how different industries and sectors have developed so far, thriving off of the many innate skills and talents of youngsters worldwide. Though people have talked a lot about how technological advances have played a major role in growing industries with the rise of the digital wave, they never miss mentioning the genius of certain entrepreneurs and professionals who entered the fields early and went ahead in creating their name as youngsters or in some cases even as teenagers. Utkarsh Piyush's success today proves how teenage entrepreneurs have been following their gut and instincts and how they fear no one in their quest to become their best versions.

 Utkarsh Piyush, who hails from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, India, explains that age should never be the criteria to judge a person's success. He believes that if that were the case, he wouldn't have reached wherever he is today. However, throwing more light on the increased digitalization of the world, the youngest digital entrepreneur says that it is the way forward. It is something the world needed much long ago; however, the pandemic has only triggered the increased adoption of technological developments and the digital space, which has helped many people, brands, and businesses reach the next level and achieve the success that once they did not even imagine was possible. 

 Utkarsh Piyush is all of 19 years of age and is hence known as the youngest digital entrepreneur, who has showcased his prowess and talents in the digital marketing space, excelling in services like Influencer marketing, YouTube marketing, Web and Mobile App Development, Online reputation management, PR, social media marketing and so much more with his firm named "Prike  Media".

 He is excited for the many developments that are yet to come into the world with regards to digital media and the social media world, which can further give more opportunities to people, and brands and digital marketing companies like his to utilize and optimize the world of digital and thrive on the same.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

 Utkarsh Piyush is also a young author who wrote: "Let's Define the Word Entrepreneur" and the recent book "A step towards entrepreneurship", to name a few. As a writer, this youngster has astonished people with his writing style, composition, and choice of words, which only provides more insights, accurate information, and knowledge to the readers. He has launched his books and has emerged as a go-to author for many book readers and lovers.

 To know more about this youngest digital entrepreneur, visit his website, http://utkarshpiyush.com/.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

Entrepreneur Narendra Desai On How To Balance Personal And Business Life

Entrepreneur Narendra Desai On How To Balance Personal And Business Life

Sudeep Mehta: Film Prodigy Treading On The Path Of Exceptional Filmmaking

WVP International – Top Immigration Consultants In Delhi

Meet Young Journalist Reshma Jain From Vizag, Who Has Been Making An Impact Through Constructive Journalism

Seema Singh, Meghashrey NGO Working Tirelessly To Bring Smiles On Thousands Of People

17-Year-Old Aaryan Magan Explains An Options Trading Strategy He Developed

Topgallant Media Acknowledged And Felicitated The Winners Of Iconic Summit & Awards 2021

Entrepreneur Prasad Nagarkar Highlights The Responsibility Of Being An Influencer

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Benjamin Tan, Amazon FBA Expert On Building 6-Figure Online Businesses

Benjamin Tan, Amazon FBA Expert On Building 6-Figure Online Businesses

Goolam Vahanvati- A Lawyer Who Left His Mark On The Indian Law System

Goolam Vahanvati- A Lawyer Who Left His Mark On The Indian Law System

'The Day I Broke Your Heart' Holds The True Essence Of Love & Heartbreak

'The Day I Broke Your Heart' Holds The True Essence Of Love & Heartbreak

Meet The Sikh Supermom, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja

Meet The Sikh Supermom, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja

Read More from Outlook

Tata Group Buys Air India For Rs 18,000 Crore

Tata Group Buys Air India For Rs 18,000 Crore

Outlook Business Team / The announcement was made by the secretaries of DIPAM and the ministry of civil aviation.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Arijit Ghosh / As India marks Air Force Day on October 8, here's celebrating tales of valour in the face of 'invisible' enemies.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement