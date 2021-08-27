UTENSIL SANITISER ENSURES HEALTHY MEALS ANYWHERE, ANY TIME!

We have never been as concerned about the existence of germs and viruses as we are right now. You can go without your wallet for a while and be alright, but sanitiser?

No chance.

However, these germs aren’t just waiting for us outside. They surround us everywhere, all the time. While we maintain optimum hygiene levels at our home, the current situation demands us to consider even the smallest aspects of hygiene. Monsoon adds to the concerns as there is a sudden rise in the amount of disease-causing germs. Flies, mosquitos, and other insects also breed and bring in germs, viruses and bacteria in the house along with them. We see a lot of food-borne diseases because of these microorganisms. The major reason for these diseases is unclean hands and utensils.

Some may argue that they wash their hands and clean their utensils regularly, so they are safe.

No doubt, all of us wash our hands right before eating, but utensils are at most times washed hours before we use them.

You might clean them as thoroughly as possible, but the chances of a fly or insect sitting on a utensil and exposing it to germs, viruses and bacteria while they are kept on the platform or table are always high. We never know how dangerous some germs can be, necessitating additional cleaning.

Is it possible to wash our utensils with soap every time we sit down to eat? Even if we could, we would get tired of it soon. Utensitize – a one of a kind sanitiser for kitchenware made with smart chemistry was created to ensure germs don’t grow on our utensils and the cleaning process becomes easy.

Made with the goodness of Tulsi, Utensitize kills up to 99.99% of germs, viruses and bacteria and keeps your kitchenware clean and sanitised for up to 6 hours. Spray Utensitize on your pre-washed utensils right before you eat, wait for 5 seconds and enjoy your meal. Utensitize is suitable for kitchenware made of glass, metal and porcelain and can be used at your home, offices and restaurants.

After the pandemic, people have become more aware of health and hygiene. They want to stay protected and safe all the time and are ready to adapt to all possible safety measures. “I was in my office pantry when I noticed one of my employees wash a plate that the office boy had washed just a couple of minutes ago. I could sense the fear people had developed in using shared cutlery in offices or restaurants. While washing it again was still an option in the office pantry, it was not in restaurants, and people would end up spraying hand sanitisers on plates and then eat from them. At RxSAFE, we decided to solve this problem and developed Utensitize – The Utensil Sanitizer that adds an extra layer of protection onkitchenware”, said Mr. Kamlesh Karamchandani, the CEO and Founder of RxSAFE.

RxSAFE has also launched a range of smart products for a safer lifestyle – Deotize - the deodorant that sanitises, Ambitize- the air sanitiser, Facitize – India’s first-ever face sanitiser.

And Foamtize – the smart foaming hand sanitiser. All these products promise to upgrade your safety quotient.

RxSAFE believes in offering products good for you and the environment too. All the products are vegan and cruelty-free. RxSAFE follows international quality standards, and its products are certified by NABL accredited lab and are manufactured at ISO and FDA approved facilities.



The Amazing August offer by RxSAFE is life now. They are offering BOGO on Facitize and Facitize Junior!

You may choose to directly order it from their website https://rxsafe.in/, or you're your favourite e-com channels like Amazon, Flipkart, 1mg, Smytten and The Road Journeys.

