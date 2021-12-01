Unlock The Referral Benefits Of ₹300 With Slice Invite Code

Slice invitation code for new user bonus
The most recent Slice invitation coupon code STARK195941 and you will receive âÂ¹300 as an invitation bonus for every friend who gets the slice card. Slice also offers great deals on amazon, swiggy, as well as other shopping sites. There is a greater chance of being approved using a referral coupon when you submit an application to use the application.
|App name
|Slice
|Slice Invite Code
|STARK195941
|Expiry Date
|31-12-2023
|KYC
|Required
|Country
|India
|Referral Earnings
|âÂ¹300 per refer
Everything you should know prior to obtaining the slice card.
Before you decide if a slice card is suitable for you it is important to know two things:
the slice card isn't an actual credit card. It is credit lines that are associated with
NBFC and offers a consumer durable loan or a personal loan.
They give you a credit line in conjunction with NBFCs and the limit of your credit is
determined by the CIBIL score and your credit history.
When you use credit cards or credit cards, the account is added to your CIBIL
however, in the case of a slice card two consumer durable loans, or personal loans
will be included instead of the credit card.
There's nothing to suggest that your credit score is going to be damaged if you use
the slice card, however, should you be willing to add two personal loans to your
CIBIL profile to get the slice card, you could think about applying for the slice card.
The benefits of Slice Card
Slice is a life-long free card with no hidden fees; it is also operated by VISA.
âÂÂ If you are nowhere in the CIBIL score spectrum, this is a best option to get
started with your CIBIL history and build a better profile and apply for other
credit cards in the future.
âÂÂ Slice also provides virtual cards as well as physical cards that are delivered to
the address of your residence.
âÂÂ The card can be used to make both offline and online transactions, dependent
on the credit limit.
âÂÂ You can refer friends and earn âÂ¹300 for each referral who completes the
registration from your slice invite code and you will receive a slice credit.
âÂÂ The referrer as well as the friend are eligible to receive the invite bonus ,
provided that the friend is using the slice invitation code.
How do I sign up to Slice App with referral code?
âÂÂ Download the Slice app from the Google Play Store and then click on the Join
Slice button.
âÂÂ Enter your email address and at the next stage, confirm your mobile number
in order to start the process.
âÂÂ The app will pull up your PAN number and verify that it's valid and then click
the next. The application will compute your score on the basis of your credit
history and create your credit limit to the app.
âÂÂ You will now see an option to input a Slice invitation code. You could use the
slice invite code STARK195941 to increase the chance of having your
application accepted.
âÂÂ Complete the KYC process by clicking your photo in the app, and then you're
done signing up.