Unique Indian Bridal and Wedding Wear, Made With Millennials in Mind

It had become very difficult for NRI brides, whether in NY, Chicago, SF, Atlanta, LA, Toronto, Ontario, Alberta, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, etc. to get their hands on well-priced and custom-designed ethnic wedding wear as they could not travel to India in 2020. Long-distance shopping done by relatives in India left brides and bridesmaids feeling frustrated. But one savvy entrepreneur saw the demand and aggressively expanded this 6-year young company to cater to modern, style-savvy Indian brides. Now with the ushering of 2022, this brand has catapulted its growth by deeply understanding the key drivers behind these recent market changes. They realized that the pandemic has also spurred the adoption of online retailing globally, and global Indian millennials want more than just generic, non-customizable options for their wedding wardrobe.

Led by the young entrepreneur and her team, Lashkaraa.com, an operationally 'Make In India' product with US established roots, has carved an unmatched niche in the huge market of Indian wear shoppers around the globe. Especially those Indians missing their country, searching for their 'Mitti ki Khushboo (fragrance of their soil)' in the rich heritage, centuries-old traditions, and ethnic attire.

Ms. Sumeer Kaur, Founder/Director Lashkaraa.com, adds, "Our largest consumer base is Indians based out of the US, Canada, UK, and the Middle East. When it's time for wedding shopping, the bride/groom and their families usually visit India to complete shopping for the wedding trousseau. The biggest change we've witnessed so far due to the pandemic lockdowns was that couples came online to complete their wedding trousseau shopping. This led to our largest increase in custom bridal orders. So now we have gone ahead and enriched our user experience by providing increased variety and have empowered them with an unmatched ability to custom design their wedding outfits from the comfort of their home! Not only did we give the ease of selection, but we focused on customization with quality, keeping in mind friendly pricing for these exclusive designs. To begin, we have also beaten our response-in-delivery standards, which were high. I truly believe more and more couples will opt for their wedding outfits online from here on, and why not?"

Lashkaraa.com has a team of dedicated designers, merchandisers, and tailoring team that combines the exuberance of youth and the insights of veteran Indian craftsmanship to target discerning millennials. To contribute to society, the brand actively engages with local artisans. It provides them access to resources and opportunities to showcase their creativity and experience with Indian fashion. This, in turn, also generates employment for local craftsmen looking to widen their reach.

Lashkaraa.com markets itself as an affordable luxury brand that provides discerning consumers with exclusive in-house designs of high quality at affordable pricing with quick, safe deliveries. The company deciphered that their new and loyal customers are purchasing higher-priced, quality outfits compared to pre-pandemic when customers would try buying multiple lower-priced outfits. Customers are also becoming creative with the way they re-wear an outfit, and they purchase separate dupattas/blouses so they can style that same outfit as a new look to another event with a simple but happy change. This has led to the increase in mix-n-match pieces under custom orders. The latest collection is now available on www.lashkaraa.com

Today's consumer doesn't care much for big TV advertisements and billboards. When shopping online, they want to see an actual video of all the products available when they are ready to buy. Unfortunately, many online sites showcase a certain product on the photo and deliver something completely different. Lashkaraa wants its customers to see the same item like a video so they can truly judge how the item will look on them.

Ms. Kaur concludes with confidence, "Our mission is to leave a global imprint, to expand the business to its full potential, and to be accessible to both, a discerning woman or man in a small town in any part of the world or a fashionista in a fashion capital like NYC, Toronto, Milan, London, Dubai, or Tokyo. We already have a happy client base across more than 50 countries and will keep increasing our reach. Our vision is to keep reminding Indians scattered all across about the timeless, rich, and new ethnic culture of Hindustan through the attire and ornaments that project everlasting beauty and elegance.

With a unique blend of vintage and new-age, occasion-based or ceremonial wear and an ever-increasing range from Sarees, Salwar Suits, Anarkali Suits, Punjabi Suits, Churidar Suits, Palazzo Style, High Slit, Gown Anarkalis, Lehenga Cholis, Kurtis, etc. available in a wide variety of fabrics like Cotton, Cotton Blend, Silk, Tussar Silk, Net, Georgette, as well as covering elaborate but elegant work including but not limited to zari, beads, stone-works, thread-works, or other motifs for your every need, Lashkaraa.com is set to become one of the most trusted, easy to use and most loved online ethnic wear shopping store for South Asian clothes in the world.

