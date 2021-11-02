Understanding The Changing Digital Marketing Landscape: In Conversation With Mr. Chiranjit Deb

The dynamics of the digital marketing industry is rapidly growing beyond conventional methods such as advertising and influencer reach. As several businesses and modes of consumership are shifting online, it has become imperative to stay on top of trends, discover new marketing strategies and hack innovative tactics. With the emergence of AI-driven technologies, the online space is becoming an evolving ecosystem where screentime yields money. Since more people are opting for a career or business in the digital marketing industry, it is crucial to understand what the future holds.

This conversation with the digital marketing expert, a very prominent name in the industry Chiranjit Deb, who possesses over 16 years of experience, shares his in-depth knowledge of effective advertisement and increasing engagement with potential customers. As a renowned adviser and consultant in the digital marketing space, Chiranjit has helped leading brands like Amex, Maxnewyork life, Monster India, Dell, Samarth, Aviva life insurance, HDFC and Many renowned private universities in India to grow and expand in this cut-throat competitive market. He is a successful entrepreneur and team leader whose extensive knowledge of team-building, consumership and the importance of integrity business is something to live.

Chiranjit believes that e-commerce and the digital marketing industry is rapidly changing over the years, and with small businesses shifting online, the pandemic has only accelerated the procedure. He said, "The transformation of digital marketing is very common. In India, even high-end consumers and small businesses like a paan shop are trying to secure a place in Google listings. People are also trying to build solutionary websites as consumers are shifting more and more to online spaces for informative data. Besides this, marketing automation is also booming, which will prove crucial at this point." He further added, "People slowly understand the value prepositions of digital marketing and how the internet can help them. This is the only solution for businesses, no matter how small or big."

On asking about the revolutionising impacts of AI-driven technologies (like Alexa and Siri) that thrive on augmented reality, Chiranjit said, "It is imperative to make sure that whatever content you're listing on Google should also come up when there is an input from Alexa or Siri. These days search engines like Google are more concerned about search relevancy. It will show only the contents of those sites that are relevant to the consumer's search. This means that one should mainly focus on content optimisation besides other strategies. Content is the only solution - content is the king, especially data-driven and structured contents blended with most suitable and appropriate queries, will always rule the ranking on Search Engine as well as overall digital media." Previous approaches like third party link submissions, unnecessarily flooding the content with hyperlinks, or backlinks won't perform well as they used to a few years back. Adaptation of AI and hundreds of upgrades in Data Search Queries, especially with Google, has today made a sophisticated digital landscape since ads are playing a greater role today.

Chiranjit shared some important key factors one should keep in mind while finding ideal clients. He shed light on consumership behaviour in India and connected with consumers on an emotional level. He said, "In India, people are driven by portfolios, consumer reviews and the outcome of the product. For consumers, 'Seeing is believing.', so effective branding and word-of-mouth campaigns are very crucial in order to connect with the ideal clients. Unfortunately, in India, people are afraid of experimenting with new products without heavily relying on consumer feedback. The solution to this is to have effective emotional branding where a small business connects with a buyer based on the buyer's review. The sales exponentially expand over time."

Chiranjit is one of the leading entrepreneurs who has taken companies to the next horizon, from hiring the first batch of employees to leading over 200 employees in operations. He believes that individual campaign units are crucial to team building. He said, "Individual campaign units must include teams for content marketing, website development, social media management, PR marketing and conversion mechanism which will generate leads." He added, "Every unique project has guided me to this."

On asking him about his views on why educational institutions should opt for digital mediums rather than traditional methods, Chiranjit strongly emphasised the importance of information and education being accessible for all. He explained, "Students need to be informed about upcoming career opportunities, availability of scholarships and various other things which cannot be possible without digital mediums. While applying for universities, students can do a quick background search such as prominent alumni, job placement ratio, university ranking all of which will ultimately increase the credibility of the institution."

Chiranjit shared his success mantra. He humbly said that one should never stop learning. "Digital marketing is a field where there are infinite possibilities and opportunities to learn. Once you start experimenting, you will face many challenges, and after you overcome them, you'll again find a new set of challenges. It's a never-ending process." added Chiranjit.

On asking about his message to budding entrepreneurs, Chiranjitsaid, "Youngsters should never try to be the jack of all trades; they should always try to master something. Otherwise, it leads to poor work quality which inadvertently affects the client-employee relationships and tarnishes the brand."

Chiranjit Deb is a leader whose visionary exemplance is shaping the digital marketing world. His tactics are priceless for digital marketing aspirants.