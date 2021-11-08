Petonic Infotech is the brainchild of super focussed 22 years old twins Yuvraj and Yashraj Bhardwaj. Immersed in scientific research, technology innovation, and business consulting from a young age, the brothers have built a mid-sized consultancy services enterprise and several other businesses, including Private Equity, E-Waste Recycling, etc., which has a long way to go.

In an age when other teens are busy enjoying the newfound freedom of exploring the world, twins Yuvraj and Yashraj Bhardwaj were way ahead of their peers seeking the higher plane of scientific understanding. Their keen interest in scientific research, technology innovation and business consultancy had them reading research journals that emanated research ideas resulting in disruptive innovation.

The duo had to their credit pumpkin purifiers and bajra purifiers even when they were just in school. Their innovative technology was recognised on Indian shores by the State Ganga River Conservation Agency and acclaimed internationally by governments of Malaysia, Austria Israel, SF Fellowships, among others.

Patenting their research at an early age of around 15, the twins, in 2017, used the funds from grants, fellowships, and prizes to start businesses focused on research and development, and Petonic Infotech, a consultancy services enterprise, emerged out of that. One unique factor favouring the two brothers' success is their ability to gauge what is needed and expertise in finance and investments rather than focus on technology as the sole driver. Recognising the lack of execution value that consulting firms bring to the table has helped them be the enablers of ideas rather than only conceiving them.

How things work

According to the duo, consulting is normally affordable for larger companies, so the brothers also decided to extend similar services to small enterprises.

Petonic Infotech began by providing consulting services to enterprises of various sizes in sectors such as technology, finance, agriculture, manufacturing, F&B, healthcare, and government bodies.

Some of its larger clients include Nvidia, Apollo Group, Indraprastha Gas (IGL), the government of Uttarakhand, the government of Jharkhand, the government of Haryana, and many more.

"We work extensively on providing project management consultancy, transformation consulting, M&A services, academic research, strategic studies, fraud analysis, data analytics, IT and more," says Yuvraj.

Petonic looks to work with a collaborative approach and a focus on innovation and creative solutions as per the specific needs of these clients.

While the brothers don't disclose the company's revenue, Petonic has managed and worked on client assets/projects worth $860 million so far, adding that their outcome-based business model has been a success factor. The mid-sized enterprise also works on a fixed-fee model.

Motivating factor

The brothers looked at starting Petonic as a way of achieving financial freedom.

"We come from a humble background, and our parents thought like typical middle-class parents. They always did what they thought was best for us," shares Yashraj, who is also an advisor at NITI Aayog- Berkeley Industry Advisory Council and Garwood Fellow at UC Berkeley.

While they may not have been into video games or movies, the two shared a love for cricket. However, when they were 11, their parents wanted them to quit playing the sport to focus on their studies and eventually land a stable job.

"When we had to quit playing cricket, we felt a pinch," he adds.

The duo felt if they had more money, they could have continued playing cricket. This became a motivating factor behind their decision to start their own business.

In the early days, the brothers had to make clients believe in their potential. They let their results do the talking, and also, the strong expertise of brothers in research and development helped them establish a proven track record of successful projects.

COVID-19 impact and plans

In 2020, the global management consulting industry declined by about 15 per cent and was expected to subsequently contract in 2021 from $241 billion to $204 billion, reports Beroe Inc.

Petonic Infotech, however, did not see a decline in the past year, the brothers claim.

"In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated our growth and opened doors to solving challenging problems for our clients. Our workload has increased, the challenges are exciting, and we are growing our Indian team to more than 200 people this year," says Yashraj.

The company's business and operating model puts it in competition with the Big Four consulting and accounting firms regarding projects.

A recent example is when Petonic pipped the top firms to get a mandate from Integrated Livelihood Support Project (ILSP) to promote brand 'Hilans', a farmer-friendly initiative by the Uttarakhand government.

It now plans to forge ahead and build a global consulting services brand from India.

"We look to solve problems and refrain from squeezing customers to provide piles of money without delivering results. Our outcome-based business model will continue to be our success factor. Our current pipeline of projects indicates we can grow our revenue four times this year," says Yuvraj.