Monday, Nov 08, 2021
'Tu Jahaan Phir Mile' Is Special To Her, Says Actor Komal Unawnay

The teaser of Mohit Chauhan’s latest song, released on 15th November 2021, is breaking all records.

2021-11-08T20:31:44+05:30

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 8:31 pm

Bollywood’s newest sensation Komal Unawnay is making her debut as an actor, and the nation is crushing hard over this beauty. The teaser of Mohit Chauhan’s latest song, released on 15th November 2021, is breaking all records. The netizens see a future superstar in Komal Unawnay. People are not only excited about the fact that Mohit is returning to the industry but also falling in love with Komal’s acting skills.

Even before its official launch, Tu Jahaan Phir Mile has won multiple awards and is globally recognised. It has been awarded the prestigious Los Angeles Film Awards 2021for Best Romantic Video Song. Besides, it has also received the Cult Critic Movie Awards 2021 and Best Music Video in Mumbai Bollywood International Film Festival. Viewers cannot hold their excitement for witnessing magic on 15th November.

At a conference, Director Lucky Hansraj has said, “For doing justice to the voice of the Bollywood Legend Mohit Chauhan, I needed an extraordinary beauty who can convey the exact feeling of the song. When I first saw Komal’s acting, I was taken by surprise. She was so natural and effortless. Her simplicity and innocence brought out the true essence of the romantic song. I must say, Bollywood has got its new star.”

As the music video is set in the beautiful and picturesque Kashmir and Mohit Chauhan’s voice is playing in the background, we are already getting Rockstar vibes. In an interview with the newest talent Komal, she said, “I have been getting so many calls, fan mails, messages even over social media. When I was first approached for this song, I was shy, nervous and, to be honest, dead scared. But it was Lucky sir and my excellent team who were constantly encouraging me to give my best. Being my first ever on-screen project, it is special to me and will always remain special. Such a huge positive response from the viewers was unexpected.”

However, Komal has always been a familiar face in the film industry. She is a successful producer, with films like Aanchhi and Kamarattoo being her latest projects. She has always worked behind the cameras, but she had outdone herself when it was time to show her talent in front of cameras. Also, Komal Unawnay is the founder of Uru Foundation, an organisation that aims to empower women and youth.

According to recent sources, it is heard that Komal is signing deals with big names in the industry. On asking her about her plans, she said, “Producing unique projects is my first love, and I will never quit doing that. But I am excited to see that what more is waiting for me. Now, my only focus is Tu Jahaan Fir Mile, and I can’t wait to hear audiences’ final verdict.”

Mohit’s Chauhan new romantic song starring Komal Unawnay will be available on streaming platforms on 15th November 2021. Till then, fans are counting days to feel the love with #TuJahaanPhirMile”.

