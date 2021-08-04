Treating The World As One Big Family, Trimurti Cares For Your Walls As Much As You Do

With a visionary approach to make wall care a fundamental need, founders Manik Gupta and Rahul Gupta set the ground for ‘Trimurti- Sundarta Ki Pehchaan’. Being the leading manufacturers and exporters of wall care products which includes Plaster of Paris (P.O.P.), Wall Putty, One Coat Gypsum Plaster, Decorative White Cement, AAC Block Joining Mortar, Ceiling Products and Tile Adhesive, Trimurti aces in yielding facilities that suit the best for a smooth wall finish.

Holding a capable labour force that joins gifted and skilled representatives who can successfully serve their clients, they are currently focusing on a well-lubricated single machine that can work at any point in time and capacity. The quality norms of Trimurti are of predominant level, and they guarantee to convey top-notch items to every one of their customers.

The firm was incepted in 2004 with a motto to be acknowledged as the name of Indian plaster and putty provider in the global market. They are focused on making homes, living networks, and the climate better. In view of their excellent methodology and polished corporate skill, they have accomplished remarkable development in the business. Founder Manik Gupta shares, “We have seen walls being affected by water leakage, cracks, imperfections, and much more. Just getting it painted leaves a very unfinished and uneven impression. Therefore, our products suffice for a smooth undulation-free surface to provide a touch of finish to the otherwise rough walls.”

Headquartered in Delhi, Trimurti has its production facilities based in Bikaner and Alwar in Rajasthan. They deliver in more than a dozen regions all over India, including UP, Bihar, Assam, New Delhi, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Pune, Chattisgarh, and many more.

Talking about the authenticity and values of their venture, Rahul Gupta says, “We fortify that our products stand up to the highest value of customer satisfaction. Timeliness and deadlines are always at the core of any project we undertake, and preferences are always given to skill and not only the machines. Implementing International standards of quality management, we have also bagged several certificates in the industry for our work ethics and high-quality products. We take pride in having brought this world to the market and trying our best to hold the reins in the industry.”

Trimurti also invests in the research and development of its products, fortifying its sustainability and suitability of the client’s needs. Their chief decision keeps in mind that innovation and creativity are not lost in the products and go hand in hand with the quality they procure.

Crediting their exclusive products and outstanding services, Business Mint nominated Trimurti Wall Care Products Pvt Ltd under Best Emerging Company of the Year 2020 and also Trimurti proudly recognizes and honours from Dainik Jagran with LOCAL FOR VOCAL Atmanirbhar Bharat Award in the P.O.P category in June 2021. Having worked with renowned clients like ATS, DMRC, Ashiana Housing, DDA, JMC Projects, Omaxe, and BG Shirke, Trimurti has achieved a huge and satisfied clientele with optimum services and acing it well.

