Travel And Nature Photographer Surbhi Kaushik Throws Light On The Life Lessons

If there’s no room for creativity, there can be no progress in life. To be creative, one must transit from mundaneness and bring novelty to work. Photography is one such field that requires immense talent and out of the box creativity. Possessing these two qualities in abundance, photographer Surbhi Kaushik has established herself as one of the top-notch names in the industry. Born and raised in Gurugram, she was always smitten by paintings that saw her create some of the finest art pieces.

However, Surbhi got attracted to photography at the age of 6, and her passion for it evolved after she got a DSLR. Having worked in global corporate giants like Gartner and Amazon, Surbhi’s artistic flair saw her incorporate a photography learning company named ‘GoodShotz’. Showcasing the true colours of nature through her lens, Surbhi’s clicks have often left everyone spellbound. Be it deep valleys with beautiful skies or a desert under the million stars, Surbhi has redefined the meaning of nature in the truest sense.

Behind the commendable success that she has achieved, Surbhi Kaushik feels that travelling has helped in reinventing her. She says, “You get to know a lot about yourself when you are vibing with yourself alone. That only happens when you are on a solo trip. The fact of getting out of my comfort zone always left me perplexed, but my passion for photography and travelling gave me wings to fly high and live my life to the fullest.”

In her promising career, Surbhi Kaushik has not just travelled to the most beautiful destinations of India but has also captured some of the hidden gems of the country. Rather than following what her contemporaries are doing, the ace photographer created a pathway of her own by improvising her art and craft. When asked the best thing about her profession, Surbhi Kaushik revealed that travelling is what she lives for. “Nothing makes me happier than learning about new places, people, and most importantly — witnessing the beauty of nature & showcasing it to the world.”, she added.

Unfortunately, during the COVID-19 crisis, the photographer has restricted her travel journeys across borders. But she gladly mentions how this turned out to be a blessing as it allowed her to cover the hidden gems of India, which no one had captured yet. While concluding, Surbhi Kaushik went on to say that every work or profession has some important life lesson to teach. Surbhi’s profession has taught her to be patient enough to get a perfect shot, that some things are beyond control, and the joy lies in living each moment.

To have a glance at Surbhi Kaushik’s finest works, you can head to her Instagram page - @surbhikaushik

