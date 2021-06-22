Transforming Young Minds Into Competent Professionals With Human Values - Manipal University Jaipur

Manipal university Jaipur is one of the fastest growing universities in northern India in Manipal group. Our University offers work-integrated learning through its large network of corporate partners. With more than 100 collaborations with reputed national and international academic institutions and industries, the university offers a wide exposure and job opportunities to its students in countries like US, Germany, Spain, Poland, etc. The students are trained to have an interdisciplinary and global perspective.

One of the biggest challenges of 21st century is to make students industry ready. The technology is rapidly changing and by the time student graduates and enter in the market, the market comes up with new trends and technologies. So, here we need to focus on industry demand and skilled students. I must mention that Manipal University Jaipur is conscious of the fact that the jobs in the industrial set-up are available to the students who are skilled and competent in handling real life situations. The Institution with the help of faculty has strengthened the delivery of all laboratory activities with deeper involvement using high-end and precision equipment to enhance students’ hands-on experience and exposure. Efforts in the form of tinkering labs have also added new dimensions to experiential learning. We at MUJ are ready to match the pace with generation Z by getting ready at every front, be it technology, academics, or culture.

I believe students should grow their all-round personality. Be it academics or sports or extra curriculum activities, one should be ready to take up challenges and participate in different activities. In my opinion, there are two ways of learning, one is inside the classroom and other is outside the classroom, so in higher education students should also focus on skills they can enhance outside the classroom following their own passion. My strong believe is that Student Clubs are the right platform, and every student should enroll in more than 2 clubs. At MUJ, there are more than 60 professional and cultural active clubs.

We at MU tend to establish a healthy relation and environment institute by adopting policy of transparency. I believe there must be very less perimeter between staff and a leader. There must be two-way communication rather one-way. I must add that transparency and ethics are the hallmark of Manipal University Jaipur’s academic and administrative philosophy, which emulate the inspiration from its founding fathers.

