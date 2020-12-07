Transforming The Lifestyle Of Indian Consumers With Responsibility

KAI Group was founded in Seki City, Gifu Prefecture, which has a history of over 800 years as the home of forging blades. While passing down the skill and spirit which continue to ï¬ÂÂow in this land, KAI is aiming to expand its product lines focusing on blades as well as related items. The KAI Group was established in 1908 by Saijiro Endo in Seki City, Japan and is manufacturing products with high end quality and reliable technology. Nowhere else in the world can you ï¬ÂÂnd a blade manufacturer which has developed close to 10,000 products in the houseware, grooming, beauty care, and medical ï¬ÂÂelds.

KAI Group has made a foray into the Indian market with the establishment of its manufacturing facility spanned over 30,000 m2 area in Neemrana, Rajasthan. KAI brings the Japanese legacy of forging blades directly to Indian houses with its knives, housewares, razors, beauty and personal care products, adding value to their daily life. It is a true example of ‘monozukuri’ in India

Rajesh U. Pandya Managing Director, KAI India

KAI as an organization is determined to provide products prepared with detailed R&D and superior Japanese technology. With its clear vision and mission, KAI is marching forward towards becoming a household name in India. Mr. Rajesh U. Pandya, Managing Director KAI India, mentioned that “KAI India is dedicated to uplift the quality of life in India through healthy and sustainable initiatives. We are a responsible corporate with a vision to ‘make in India, sell in India and overseas, and actively participate in various initiatives like skill India, women empowerment and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”.

Providing better products to more people has been KAI’s motto since its foundation in 1908 and will continue to guide in the future. Furthermore, they plan to introduce their own perspective called “DUPS” while developing products. DUPS stands for “DESIGN”, “UNIQUENESS”, “PATENT”, and “STORY”



A small blade that brings a comfortable experience to your life

Even for a small amount of time in everyday life, a pleasant experience will enrich your life. The comfort when cutting nails comes from the ease of use as it fits in your hand, a nice sound and sharpness, and the smoothness of the nails after being cut. The basic design and structure of KAI nail clipper is derived from intrinsic needs shared by Indian consumer. A detailed consumer survey was carried out before identifying the need for a nail tray to prevent nails from spilling, a nail filer pick to easily remove hidden germs & dirt under nail and 100% stainless steel blades to prevent rusting. KAI always believe in keeping high health standards while production and also for its users. Following this ethos, they never used chromium or other sub quality or hazardous coatings available in cheap alternative brands in market. KAI has a lineup of more than 400 types of nail clippers by continuing to develop products according to the needs of different users, depending on the shape and generation of their nails.

Being a responsible corporate citizen

Insufficient hand hygiene is one of the most common causes for spread of infectious diseases, while good hand hygiene is the most important factor in preventing spread of microbes.

KAI India as a responsible corporate house, is committed to the philosophy of ‘Healthy Life’ for society at large and it aims to uplift the health & hygiene standard in life of every Indian. Under its campaign of “Nakhun Saaf, Swasth Rahe Aap”, KAI emphasizes that Nail hygiene is very important for prevention from diseases, India has a culture of eating food with hands, which makes it more important to trim our nails regularly and keep them clean. Keeping nails short, trimming them regularly and washing hands for at least 20 seconds, will make the chance of diseases slimmer & will prevent from any kind of viruses.

Also, a very importance aspect while using the nail clipper is that, in India, normally we still have only one nail clipper for whole family which becomes a medium of transfer of germs from one member to another. Just like we do not share our toothbrush with our family members, there is a need to be aware that we must not also share our nail clipper with others. This will help prevention of spread of infections.

KAI India through its CSR initiatives attempts to support socially beneficial projects with sustainability as a guiding principle giving priority to issues of foremost concern as in the national development agenda and to reach a wide spectrum of beneficiaries with a view to healthy & empower economically & socially backward communities.



Key Initiatives

KAI India had organized an awareness drive in Kendriya Vidyalaya 2, New Delhi with an objective to create a hand hygiene awareness among children, towards keeping our nails short and clean. KAI also distributed over 1500 nail clipper samples to school students as a health education initiative.

During on-going Covid Crisis, all throughout the world, made us reconsider our values, and standing for each other is one of them. KAI tried to extend a helping hand to needy through local authorities by providing food aid to over 100 families and contributing to the PM-Cares Fund.

KAI India is also taking active measures in hospitals (Fortis Hospitals) by creating awareness drives regarding nail hygiene and perils associated with a poor hand and nail hygiene. In its endeavor to develop a strong nation, KAI has contributed nail clippers as per requirement, towards spreading awareness & importance of nail hygiene among kids & people.

KAI India also collaborate with IARI (Indian Agricultural Research Institute) for Nail Hygiene awareness among the farmers. KAI India team visited the village & disseminate the nail clippers among the farmers spreading the awareness about nail germs & importance of hand hygiene during COVID time and even after that for a sustainable healthy life.

Preventive healthcare is an important dimension of health that needs significant attention. It is a national health priority too. Preventive healthcare directly improves health, well-being and productivity of community/population, families, and individuals.

In its endeavor to develop a strong & healthy nation, KAI always stood in forefront for social upliftment besides offering world class products to Indian consumers. Across its portfolio of personal care, beauty care, housewares, KAI has always stood with Japanese precision and quality standards, with a mission to elevate Indian health & hygiene standards and creating opportunity for people. Definitely KAI stands with its core mission and statement that KAI Cares.

