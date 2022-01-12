Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

TradeX Predictions Market: Invest on your opinion and predict the future accurately

TradeX Predictions Market: Invest on your opinion and predict the future accurately

Trending

TradeX Predictions Market: Invest on your opinion and predict the future accurately
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T20:41:20+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 8:41 pm

TradeX is a prediction market platform which works as a new generation stock exchange dedicated to trading on every day event outcomes. TradeX is a platform for common man. People have strong opinions on things which are happening around them for example Covid, Omnicorn, Movie releases, Crypto regulations, govt policies etc, TradeX comes at the intersection of trading and skill based gaming in the form of event contracts. Investors buy either "Yes” or "No" contracts based on whether they think the event will happen or not, allowing them to capitalize on their opinions.


Investing is all about putting money on your opinion about stocks, coins or any other asset class but yet for the investors correlating the everyday news impact on their asset is not directly connected. Impact of the event can be seen indirectly on the asset which is difficult for investors to correlate. TradeX is solving the exact problem of creating an event based predictions market where investors can take direct exposure to an event to either double down on your other investments or hedge positions.

The financial universe is expanding.Markets for digital assets and information are getting more valuable day by day, and with the information age the underlying asset value definition is moving towards the value of information. Derivatives market on information like TradeX is an attempt to capture that market where users can trade on their opinions.
Data collected on what people think about different events related to politics, economy, entertainment would be very useful for govts, organisations and market researchers to see the real time opinions of the masses about any particular topic.

TradeX has launched an app which can be accessed here. Currently serving to Indian market and soon planning to launch for global markets as they are setting up their HQ in USA. This is an entirely new model on how we invest and engage with the information available to us. TradeX vision is to help world capture collective wisdom to make impactful decision.
A quote by Balaji Srinivasan, Prediction markets may be the one force strong enough to counterbalance the spread of incorrect information on social media. They give people a financial incentive to seek the truth and then protect them with the twin shields of pseudonymity and decentralization.

About Trade X
TradeX was founded in 2021 by Divij Goyal and Ankit Shrivastava. Both are graduate from IIT roorkee and have worked in companies like JPMC, Ziploan, CityMall, Sapient, Ladbrokes. The Duo have launched many gaming products in part before finalising the predictions market as space. The company has raised USD 1 Mn from a number of marque investors like Maninder Gulati, Anupam Mittal, Rajesh Shawney, Hitesh Chawla, Cem Garih, Justing Mateen, Fethi, Soma Capital.

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Singer And Director Raj Singh - Determinedly Moving His Way To The Top As A Man Of Multiple Talents In The Entertainment World

Singer And Director Raj Singh - Determinedly Moving His Way To The Top As A Man Of Multiple Talents In The Entertainment World

DIZO: For those looking for personalised and unique experiences

Vishal Yoman & Ayushi Anand founder of Mirzapur Official : A platform for unheard voices

Sachin Aggarwal of AMS Inform Offers Peek Into the Leading Background Verification Firm

Ace Media Personality - Ravi Gaikwad Bags "CNBC Lifetime Achievement Award "Under Sports Category !

Entrepreneur, Social Worker And Shree Bajrang Sena Chief Hitesh Vishwakarma, Helping Poor Children And Hundreds Of People In The City Of Diamond, Surat

Pathkits Scales Up Its Manufacturing Capacity To Fight Omicron Strain

JEE Main 2022 - Exam Delayed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Bluerickshaw: Changing World Of Crafters And Artisans

Bluerickshaw: Changing World Of Crafters And Artisans

Swaran Sandhu - Changing Lives With Raffles Educity & Star Crew

Swaran Sandhu - Changing Lives With Raffles Educity & Star Crew

Gemini Horoscope 2022

Gemini Horoscope 2022

Sunny Arya :- Indian Youtuber And Popular Comedian Who Have Been Awarded With 5 Silver Buttons From YouTube

Sunny Arya :- Indian Youtuber And Popular Comedian Who Have Been Awarded With 5 Silver Buttons From YouTube

Read More from Outlook

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Shailaja Tripathi / Climate action failure has been cited as the top risk in the recently released Global Risks Report 2022. It is time for a reality check.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

Advertisement