It's the time of organic products in every edible sector. News broke few months before that the Indian brand NutraBox got no. 1 ranking for its whey protein powder by supplement checking USA organization Labdoor.

So, here is a little sharing we would like to do as far as the nutrition and fitness sector concerns. NutraBox is coming up with a plant protein powder with 100% natural constituents. People prefer that, and it was always like that for organic edibles.

Based on the recent record-breaking products, NutraBox is likely to gain faith in the newer products from the customers. In July, Nutabox has completed its astounding five years journey. Celebrating the occasion while launching this NutraBox Plant Protein Powder, Mr Nihar Desai, The founder of NutraBox, joyfully said, 'After successful research & development for 1.5 years, we are all set to launch NutraBox 100% plant protein. We have developed 100% plant protein with a rich amino acid profile, the highest bioavailability of proteins & delicious taste. We also collaborated with national-level athletes & tested the efficacy of NutraBox plant protein on muscle recovery & digestability.

All excited to hear great feedback from our customers after the launch.'This Green Superfood is a 100% VEGAN and 100% ORGANIC protein supplement. NutraBox's all-new product has organic protein derived from plants. The benefits they commits are super interesting:-Boosts energy and immunity.-Act as a vegan bodybuilding supplement.-Blend of 2 vegan proteins - Brown rice & Pea protein.-Helps in the repair & rebuild of muscles.-Increases fibre intake.-Gives 25 grams of pure plant-based protein per serving.-Derived from Pea & brown rice.-No side effects.-100% natural flavour and no artificial sweetener added.-Added seven green superfoods.

It contains super green foods such as Spinach, Amla Extracts, Moringa, Spirulina, Barley Grass, Chlorella, & Alfalfa with very high nutritional values, and they are also very high on antioxidants. NutraBox's Plant Protein is Soy-free, Gluten-free, Lactose-free and is also non-GMO. Notably, Labdoor has given NutraBox's product '100% Whey Protein' 100 out of 100 scores.

Amongst several supplement providers in the market, Labdoor authenticates all of them. Products are penalized by Labdoor if their measured active ingredient levels don't match their claimed values. But in NutraBox's 100% Whey Protein, Labdoor found 23.9g protein against 24g claimed with the best whey protein price.I hope the fitness enthusiasts find a new companion in this plant protein powder! Glad to serve you with all the new updates.

