Top Five Contemporary Books That Have Made A Mark For Themselves Due To Sheer Brilliant Writing By Top Authors

The Roaring Lambs: A Fable About Finding the Leader in You by Sreedhar Bevara

Welcome to the jungle. Here, the survival of the fittest is the ultimate truth. The weaker animal gets eaten in what is considered a natural food chain. But some have been tampering with the organic arrangement for selfish gains and resorting to mass murder.

Published by Harper Collins, India Sreedhar Bevara's second book is an exceptional tale of leadership that throws Light on how true leaders rise from nowhere and produce extraordinary results when challenged by circumstances. It has received praise from The Times of India, Outlook India, Mark Victor Hansen (co-author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series), Dr. Kiran Bedi, and Deepak Chopra.

In the Mau Forest in East Africa, the mighty lion king Kaizaar's autocratic ways wreak havoc on his subjects. Known to be the longest-serving ruler of the pride, he is ministered by the shrewd Shaka - the former leader of the lambs who betrayed his flock for the stronger lions. With their defences exposed, the lambs are backed into a corner.

How do the lambs stop the carnage and find refuge? Will they be able to reverse the fate of their species and restore the Law of the Jungle? Can a bunch of fearful lambs rise to defend and learn to roar?

What emerges is an illuminating leadership fable. The politics of the jungle and the strategies that aid survival are lessons of lasting value that will not only inspire but also help find the leader within you.

Sreedhar Bevara is an alum of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad, a senior corporate executive and author of leadership bestseller Moment of Signal. He is a contributor to Forbes and Entrepreneur, a leadership expert, and a motivational speaker at elite organizations, including IIMs, IITs, and American universities. He has been well-covered in the media for his 'street-vending to board-room' story and leadership contributions.

From Gurukul to Gurukool - sewn together yet apart by B. Manjula Rao

Welcome to a refreshing year @ Gurukul, an elite school in the idyllic coastal town of Mansar. Kunal is a fun, high-spirited, and most sought-after rich Gujarati guy with killer grins and easy-going charm. Viren, his close friend, is a soft-spoken and academically bright guy both on the brink of eighteen. Enter charming fourteen-year-old tennis champ Ananya, the new girl. Both Kunal and Viren are smitten by her.

Kunal's persistence puts Viren on the back foot. Ananya writes Kunal off as snobbish and arrogant, yet he constantly crosses lanes to woo her. Circumstances force them to part ways. A decade later, the alumni reunite. Ananya is beautiful as ever but reclusive and mysterious. Kunal and Viren are both older and wiser. What happens when Ananya's terrifying past unravels before them? Do you think she has a future with one of them? Well! Read on and revive your joyous school days, complete with blushes, crushes and feel nostalgic.

B. Manjula Rao is an educator who holds a Master's degree in Computer Science and a Bachelor's degree in Education. Her second novel, 'From Gurukul to Gurukool', was a bestseller ranked #5 on the Amazon romance category, Kindle store. The novel was a finalist (romance) at Book awards 2020 conducted by Sharing stories. Her third yet to be published novel 'Malhara - Torrential rains' was one of the finalists at the 'LitMart' event of the Bangalore literature festival.

It's Punny... Oops, I Mean Funny! by Namita Das

'It's Punny Oops, I Mean Funny!' is a collection of interwoven distinctive husband-wife banter and sarcasm, which are relatable and would leave you laughing out loud. The assortment of the short stories is so relevant that one can easily form the imagery in front of their eyes. Needless to say, this book deserves its attention for the comic elements in it, which revolve around a married couple. The stories are laced with love and brilliant articulation, that it doesn't fail to strike a chord with the reader. It's a light-hearted read and quite promising to tickle any reader's funny bones.

Namita Das, a software engineer by profession, and a passionate writer, who loves writing humorous stories. Her experience of having lived in the maximum city, Mumbai, and worked with corporate bigwigs like Infosys, Accenture, and J.P. Morgan Chase explain the cosmopolitan nature of her stories. For her blogs, poetry, and shorties, check out her website https://penitratherkeyit.com/.

Woke Seed - One Race, One Culture, One God by Ka'Ron Gaines

Woke Seed is the story of a boy named Light. He finds himself on an unplanned trip to his Uncle's house that leads to new friends, new fun, and new ideas. Your young reader can enjoy the colourful pages, an exciting adventure, and the start of enlightened conversations.

Ka'Ron Gaines is a proud father, author, activist, founder of programs, and Creator of businesses. He founded the Grades Is Money School Tour, Stop The Violence Music and Comedy Tour, The More than a Baby Daddy Fresh Start Program, Our Community Cleanup Crew, and Team Southside. He is also a recording artist under the stage name "Mr. One God". Gaines is the founder and owner of One God Clothing, which spreads the message of One Race, One Culture, One God through a fashionable art form. He is a talented actor who has played in multiple independent films, some still in the process of being released.

Importance of Physics in Bodybuilding by Ubbay Francis

This is an amazing book full of facts and technical aspects regarding bodybuilding and the things that go on in the background for each bodybuilder.

Ubbay Francis recently emerged as the most multi-talented person from Mumbai. He is a client and celebrity management specialist and a former bodybuilding coach. He is into digital marketing these days and loves cricket and volleyball. He is also a former casting director and model.

