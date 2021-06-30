Top Authors, You Must Not Miss To Read During This Pandemic

The world saw more pain than joy in the last year because of the pandemic. However, these handpicked authors cognitively engaged their readers and created a sense of bliss amidst the ongoing crisis.

'The Secret Murder Witness of Siraj-ud-Daulah' by Reetwika Banerjee

Reetwika Banerjee hallmarks the list for her latest historic thriller titled 'The Secret Murder Witness of Siraj-ud-Daulah'. The novel brings out dark secrets of betrayals against Bengal Nawabs and many other exhilarating chronicles of mutilation, bloodbaths and power fights that had shattered the fate of India, especially Bengal Province, leading to 200years of British Rule in our country. Special attraction of the book is the photo gallery of the ruins in their present conditions. Reetwika is a well-known star in the literary galaxy, offering a collection of ten bestsellers from her kitty. She is equally adept in writing fiction and non-fiction. However, this book is Reetwika's first attempt in the crime thriller genre and is already receiving rave reviews from critics and readers alike. Other than being a passionate writer, Bangalore-based Ms. Banerjee is a much-awarded Bollywood short filmmaker and a celebrated cybersecurity specialist working with one of the biggest MNCs of the world. Reetwika's career saw new heights in the last few years when conferred with prestigious accolades like 'Apollon Sirmiensis Award 2021' from Serbia, 'Swami Vivekananda Excellence Award' from Ministry of Youth Affairs, 'National Book Honour' etc. However, she scaled the zenith when nominated for one of the apex civilian honours of the Indian government – 'Padma Shri' in the domain of 'Literature & Education' in 2020. So what are you waiting for? If you are craving for some breath-taking reads, you must not miss Reetwika's novel during the pandemic.

'Manishaa – A Flight of Courage' and 'Wish You could' by Dr, Manisha Yadava

Dr. Manishaa Yadava, who holds a doctorate in Economics, is not only a poet but also a Reiki grandmaster cum motivational speaker. Her biography' Manishaa – A Flight of Courage' published by Literoma narrates her motivational journey of life. Every page of the book reflects the sheer courage of an ordinary Indian woman to become an extraordinary personality, inspiring women to take their flights of a dream. Her other recently published book, 'Wish You could', is a collection of thirty-five translated Hindi poems. Every verse reflects a captivating dimension of Dr. Yadava. Some are rebellious or romantic, while most of them encourage women like never before. It's quite heartening to see that her publisher has gone a step ahead to translate the book into regional languages like Bengali, Marathi and Telugu.

‘The Little Secrets to Big Joy’ by Alakananda Pramanik

Supermom Alakananda Pramanik, a lady with many talents, features in the list with her latest book, 'The Little Secrets to Big Joy'. The book reinforces the significance of smaller things in life as the secret ingredient to big joy in life. The book is composed of twenty-five anecdotes, thirty thought-provoking quotes and one very well written poem. All the compositions are inspired by true-life incidents and hence very easy to relate to while being very easy to learn.

'Psychology of Money' by Dr. Rakhi Sameer

Dr. Rakhi Sameer is a professor cum life coach, while writing is her hobby. Her book titled 'Psychology of Money' presents the readers with a very new perspective about money. Dr. Sameer's experience as a life coach plays a significant role in conveying the behavioural economics lessons to the readers in a very lucid way.

'The Lady in the Mirror' by Charu Vasistha Gulati

Charu Vasistha Gulati features in our list for debut book 'The Lady in The Mirror'. Ms. Gulati, a techie by profession, succeeds in creating the required magic with a collection of eight short stories. The interesting turns and twists make it a captivating read. The relatable characters portrayed to make the stories believable.

'Happimess’ by Biswajit Banerji

Well, known writer and humourist Biswajit Banerji's 'Happiness is a unique entry in this list as it's a one-of-its-kind book with a set of naughty stories which when read a second time, reveals deep-rooted hard-hitting realizations. Mr. Banerji's background as a seasoned corporate leader plays a big role in making every character sarcastically genuine.

'Shalom Namaste' by N.S. Ravi

N.S. Ravi makes it to the list for his latest book 'Shalom Namaste'. The tone set by the title of the book sets the perfect expectation for readers. Mr. Ravi is a man who loves to play with words and come up with intriguing plots while doing so. Shalom Namaste promises to be equally thrilling for readers of all age groups.

'Paradise at My Shore' by Sarmistha Mukherjee

Sarmistha Mukherjee's 'Paradise at My Shore', a little book of poems with a few short proses and mini-essays, is recommended to be read at leisure. Lazy afternoons and quiet evenings are perfect to read this book. A compilation of the poet's feelings through different moods and times, the poetry section dons love and gratitude. Written in simple words and easily understood, the prose portion is cryptic and casual.

'Gem of Filth' by Srijoy Mitra

Prodigious writer Srijoy Mitra's 'Gem of Filth' is a sequel to his earlier book. The book picks up from where the author left in the first book of this series. It is a story of a high school student named Anicetus who grows up in American society. Anyone looking forward to taking a ride in the world of augmented reality must not give this book a miss.

'Raining Drops of Rainbow Verses' by Indrani Chowdhury

Indrani Chowdhury, a modern Indian poet/writer born and raised at Guwahati in Assam, makes the cut for her book titled 'Raining Drops of Rainbow Verses'. The book is an anthology of poems where Indrani has tried to capture all the colours of life and present them to the readers. It consists of twenty-five of her poems which varies in taste, texture, character and subject.

'Staggered' by Jigyansa Mohanty

Jigyansa Mohanty, a banking professional, residing in the USA, completes the list with her book 'Staggered' – a collection of twelve short stories. In each of the plots, the protagonist faces a situation that pushes him into a dilemma and leaves him in a state of shock. The way the characters react, the disturbing thoughts that occupy their minds and the ever-confusing relationships with their closed ones characterizes these twelve brilliant pieces.

