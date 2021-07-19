Top 6 Trends Of Digital Marketing By Sanjay Kumar Gupta This 2021 Business Year

In the growing competition of digital trends, it has become important to deliver absolute effort when promoting individuals or brands. 2021 has brought back the new flavour of branding online rather than promoting it offline. Sanjay Kumar Gupta understood the importance of digital marketing way before time. He started his first venture at the age of 18 and found major success through his creative ideas and entrepreneurship. His website ‘Finance Rewind’ became the hub for all digital solutions making the website the most viewed. Since he was born in a middle-class family in Delhi, he has always worked hard to achieve the best in his life. His work was soon recognized by many, and he has millions of followers online.

Here are a few digital marketing trends this 2021 business year that shall change the game forever-

Influencers trending

Influencer marketing in the digital platform has proved to be the new age solution for getting more reach. From being trusted more to being generating more actual sales turnover, influencers can make the difference. As influencers are the most-watched over the internet and are loyal badge holders, the customers happen to believe in the product or services more than usual. This builds trust in a brand helping in reaching millions and turning the actual sales game.

Videos for the brain

Be it schools or corporate; people have seen a major shift of interest from working on PPTs or papers to video representation. The idea is simple here, the more the human brain finds interest in something, the likely they shall remember it. Videos are fun ways to remember ideas, projects, numbers or stories, and that is the reason when people watch a video, they remember it for ages as it leaves an impact on their brain. Digital marketing is now more on videos, and after the lockdown and the shutting up of countries, people love the alternatives to be at home and find their entertainment at ease.

AI is the new human

Artificial Intelligence for the win as multiple companies uses it to make it easier for them to find patterns and prepare a client-based marketing strategy for greater success. AI makes it easier for companies to track their actual data. Since AI is way cheaper and better at its performance, it has become the new human brain to do doing business.

Social Media enlightening branding

For a decade, social media has turned all heads towards its usage and popularity. Be at 18 or 60; every age group is now on another social media platform. Big brands or individual is on social media to enhance the chances of being the chosen one by the viewers. Customers now go online platforms to buy products or services, and platforms like things have enlightened many possibilities in branding as millions are now watching.

Make it customized

Humans interact with each other through customized words and appropriate construction of thoughts to deliver the message amongst each other to ensure appropriate communication. This process of customizing thoughts and services is known as personalization. Just like humans, brands and the individual business unit can be only relatable when they personalize their interaction with their customers. The practice of personalization is the reason customers connect better with the brand and hence end up availing of services or products.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar Gupta believes that “Inspiration is the most important part of our digital strategy. It’s much easier to double your business by doubling your conversion rate than by doubling your traffic. Think about what the user is going to type and hence act accordingly. People are crazy about being understood and served accordingly, and that is what our company has been following for years.”

He added, “Digital Marketing is the new tool that can make or break the deal. The power of digital presence and the need to consider digital interaction should be put to play. I have always believed that even if you are in business, you need to consider the need of your consumer and that can be only done by putting your foot in their shoes and understanding their need.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine