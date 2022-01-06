Top 10 Trusted Web Development Companies In India 2022 – 2023 | Hire Web Developers In India

Nowadays, running a business without an app or a website is impossible, as websites enable businesses to connect with a larger audience and engage more people into consumers. Web development is in high demand among start-ups and start-up entrepreneurs as they need to improve their digital presence. Everyone needs a website, whether it's a small or large business, a non-profit, or government organization, and individuals. In India, the future scope of web development is rising, and it has turned into a significant advance in India. The future of Web development looks bright not just in 2022 but also in this whole decade.

You need to have the right skilled person in web development, and your business is good to go. However, choosing the best web development firms in India has become difficult for business owners and start-ups. In India, choosing the correct agency is time-consuming and requires extensive research. To help you with this challenging task, a team of TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com has compiled a comprehensive list of the best web development companies in India 2022 and 2023 that will provide top-notch web design and development services.

List Of Top 10 Web Development Companies In India 2022 – 2023 | Hire Most Trusted Web Developers in India

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a trustworthy web development company located in India and has offices in USA, UK, France, Canada. The company does not just make a website; they design a platform that takes your business to another level. The front-end designers blend the expertise, innovation & technology to design a masterpiece for you. Since its inception, the company has worked with almost 2,300+ worldwide clients, delivered 4000+ mobile apps, and 2,000+ website projects for custom requirements.

2. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is one of the top multinational corporations that offers consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. They have over 270K employees in more than 50 countries. They are adept in AI Solutions, Cloud Services, App Development services, SAP solutions, Blockchain solutions, and almost all industries.

3. Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies is one of the leading software companies established in 1991. The company has a strength of 10K+ employees and has offices in 20 countries worldwide. They provide services like Digital Supply Chain, AI and Automation, Cloud Infrastructure, Data Management, Data Science, Enterprise apps, and other latest technologies.

4. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company rendering services like mobile app development, web development, Blockchain, SAP software engineering, Cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, Supply Chain & Operations, etc. The company has more than 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

5. WillowTree Apps

WillowTree is one of the leading web & app development and digital product agencies globally. Their mobile strategists, UI/UX Designers, and software engineers have developed 1000+ mobile and digital solutions for global clients. The company offers web and app development, chatbot development, software development, UI/UX, and working on the latest technologies.

6. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of India's most well-known IT companies and is among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company provides mobile apps, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many more. It was established in 1968 and now operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.

7. Mphasis

Mphasis Limited is a Bangalore-based IT services company. The company offers infrastructure technology and applications outsourcing services and architecture guidance, application development and integration, web development, and application management services.

8. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a Mahindra Group subsidiary, offering Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 125K employees across 90 counties and 900+ active worldwide clients. It provides services like web and app development, Cloud solutions, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, and many more.

9. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an Indian-based MNC that provides business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 82 Sales & marketing offices and 123 development centers globally.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is an India-based Data Science company that helps businesses boost their productivity & performance with analytical approaches. The company offers app development, web design & development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

