The United Kingdom is the world's second most important technological hub, with Munich, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, and Moscow as London's main European tech rivals.

According to the estimate, income from mobile app development will exceed 4 billion pounds this year and will reach 31 billion euros by 2025. Several app development firms in the United Kingdom provide apps, software, and web development services. It is difficult for anyone to choose the ideal app development partner for their requirements.

People may find a variety of B2B evaluations and research platforms on the internet, making it easier to choose a reliable one. Based on portfolios, reviews, market worth, and industry expertise, a few reputable mobile app development businesses in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bristol, England, and around the UK in 2022.

List of Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies In London, UK To Work In 2022

Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a leading web & mobile app development company based in London, UK, with its development centre in India and offices in the USA, UAE, and France. The company's experienced team of 450+ developers provides world-class services in Web & App development, Blockchain solutions, AR/VR apps, Games, Salesforce, AI, Data Science, and much more. They have tremendous experience in developing state-of-the-art mobile-based applications at a cost-effective price.

Intetics Inc

Intetics is a reliable global tech company that offers custom software app development, distributed professional teams, software product quality assessment. At Intetics, their outcomes do not only meet clients' expectations; they have been exceeding them for a quarter of a century.

Miquido

Miquido is an AI software design & development company that excels at developing AI-powered apps and web services. They have delivered 110+ solutions for music & video streaming, e-commerce, FinTech, or healthcare, with 9/10 projects coming from referrals.

Waracle

Waracle delivers work with value, created by people with a purpose for clients with vision. Their mobile credentials are unquestionable, having delivered enterprise solutions over the last 12 years for clients. Their teams have the extensive industry experience to map to your business needs.

Mubaloo

Mubaloo is the UK's leading, award-winning digital consultancy and development agency specializing in mobile and app development. They believe in making users' lives better through technology and delivering successful outcomes to their clients. Over the past 10 years, Mubaloo has created over 300 apps and digital products with leading organizations.

Apadmi

The company works with clients of all sizes to understand how and where to use mobile in their organization to improve operations & then deliver the complete solutions to make it happen. Apadmi Labs was established to create future solutions for the company and its clients.

Empire Elements

They turn your idea into a viable product & business asset. Empire Elements is a customer-focused web and mobile app development company in London, the UK, that builds MVPs for startups, mobile apps & web design development for serial tech entrepreneurs, startups, and investors that want to disrupt their industry.

DIGIS

Founded in 2009 as Do IT Programming Solutions, they worked hard to deliver high quality at a justified cost. One of their core competencies is JavaScript, as they believe this technology defines the whole World Wide Web. IGIS promotes your sustainable business growth by delivering world-class services.

AKQA

Established in 1994, AKQA partners with sophisticated clients to provide a cohesive blueprint across customer connection points to fulfil audience requirements and surpass business aims. They develop, design, and deliver unique experiences, services, and products that improve people's lives.

HData Systems

HData Systems is India based Data Science Company that helps businesses to increase their productivity & performance with the service of analytical approaches. The company offers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

Source: TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com