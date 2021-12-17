There are several reasons why many companies, including Google, decide to use Flutter for their mobile apps. The booming demand for flutter apps has encouraged more and more companies to adopt this cutting-edge technology. Well, now you might be thinking about – how to find and hire the most trusted Flutter app development partner for your requirement? Here, you can get the detailed list of the top 10 Flutter development companies in the world in 2022 from the USA, India, Australia, UAE, France, UK, and all major countries that will help you choose the best.

List of Top 10 Flutter App Development Companies in The World 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the well-known app development companies in the world, having expert flutter app developers. Their diverse and skilled team of developers can help sketch you the smartest and quickest solution for your cross-platform development projects and bring to life the expectations you aspire for your projects. Since 2011, the company has worked with almost 2300+ worldwide clients and delivered 4000+ apps and 2000+ website projects, and 200+ projects on the latest technologies, including IoT, AI, Salesforce, and many more for custom requirements.

2. Netsells Group

Netsells is a digital product consulting firm that works on both the web and mobile platforms. They assist businesses in transforming their businesses through technology, transforming commercial strategy and innovative ideas into well-defined digital goods. Their team has worked with a diverse range of clients, including Trainline, Warburtons, Hiscox, NHS, and Uber, and has over ten years of expertise.

3. Cleveroad

Cleveroad is a software development firm specializing in complex business-driven solutions, emphasizing creativity, activating transparency, and on-time delivery. They make software development simple for their clients to focus on the rapid growth of their business.

4. TekRevol

In 2014, TekRevol, a Silicon Valley startup, was launched. It focuses on offering startups and businesses innovative digital solutions, such as the modern design and development of apps, websites, games, and e-commerce platforms. The organization promotes creative problem-solving and a dynamic approach, emphasizing increasing client happiness.

5. GeekyAnts

GeekyAnts has worked with over 500 customers worldwide, providing customized solutions to various sectors like healthcare, finance, education, banking, gaming, manufacturing, real estate, and more. They have trusted technology partners of some of the world's largest corporations, and they have assisted small to mid-sized businesses in realizing their vision and digital transformation.

6. Folio3

A California-based digital transformation and software development company with over 15 years of development experience, Folio3 is known as one of the USA's best mobile and web development companies. They are not just a company you hire; they become cofounders with you and nurture your idea and innovation, helping you turn them into the best version of reality.

7. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of India's most well-known IT companies and is among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company offers mobile apps, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many more. It was founded in 1968 and now operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.

8. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, offering Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 125K employees across 90 counties and 900+ active worldwide clients. It provides services like web and app development, Cloud solutions, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, and many more.

9. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company offering services like App development, Blockchain, Cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain & Operations, etc. With more than 492K employees, the company serves clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is India based Data Science company that helps businesses to increase their productivity and performances with the service of analytical approaches. The company offers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

Source: Top Flutter App Development Companies