Tollywood Fashion Designer Deepthi Ganesh Shares Her Inspiring Journey On Women’s Day

Renowned fashion designer and entrepreneur Deepthi Ganesh is today synonymous with top-notch fashion ideas coupled with a strong sense of “traditional Indianness”. With her wide-ranging clientele in Tollywood where she has worked with the big-wigs of the industry and has proved her mettle with her striking designs and vision, Deepthi Ganesh is a designer par excellence who is reviving the legacy of traditional Indian handloom and textile business.

Coming from a family that has been in the traditional business of weaving, Deepthi Ganesh got inspired from a very young age from her grandparents. She used to get quite curious while noticing the weaving equipment, designs and would find often beauty in the process of weaving.

But she was intrigued as to why most individuals in her family did not take up this traditional vocation in which they had a remarkable lineage but rather ended up aspiring to become a doctor or engineer.

Being the daughter of a doctor, the answer that she got from her mother to her apprehensions was that there was a general lack of encouragement and awareness on how individuals could pursue this profession. The answer slowly became her motivation to start something on her own which will be a step towards encouraging traditional handloom and textile businesses and artists.

Conditioned with the beautiful mindset from her father that one should do something in their lives which places them in a position to employ more people, Deepthi Ganesh knew she could materialise her vision and passions only when she starts with her own studio. She launched her eccentric label and has been winning hearts since then.

Deepthi Ganesh Label (www.deepthiganesh.com) is a specialized brand consisting of pre and post-wedding designs, exquisite bridal attires, exotic bridal gowns, bride & groom design, elegant Western creations, traditional half-saree designs, men’s sherwanis and dhotis, kids’ designerwear and designer sarees.

Today, her business runs with the majestic theme of women empowerment as she has been actively employing more and more women who has completed their primary education only and are teaching them key skills of hand stitching, embroidery etc so that they are in a favourable position to earn a living by themselves.

Undoubtedly, her vision is an understatement for empowering the masses with actively seeking to mould fashion towards a more Indian approach which will keep our traditional vocations alive. She has been able to bring a substantial change and continues to entice her scores of followers with her breathtaking masterpieces.

