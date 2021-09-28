Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Time To Restructure Your Strategies & Catapult Sales With Neurobranding

In today’s time, when consumers are changing faster than we ever imagined, SND Global Design acts as a catalyst in reaching them right and selling supernormally

2021-09-28T18:27:33+05:30

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 6:27 pm

The record of the waning attention span of consumers was broken and set at 6 seconds in 2019-20, the world over. That year saw the biggest paradigm shift in consumer behaviour in the history of humankind. Predicting the response of the target audience is considered a herculean task by brands, but what if we know what’s on their mind? Research says that we need pillions of psychology to rely on, as some particular parameters and cues pushes the brain towards a decision. And SND Global Design’s Neurobranding model is here to help with just that, leading brands and individuals to understand and utilize applied neuro-sciences in marketing.

 When one generation of consumers took decades to accept mobile phones, televisions, radio and the internet, in the span of 40 days, the consumers of old and new generations validated OTT platforms, e-commerce web portals, and a heightened level of social media presence. And if this wasn’t it, the expectations of work culture, job satisfaction and employment terms altered altogether, leading to the start of the Great Resignation era. This had happened for the first time when the habits, choices and preferences of billions of people across cultures, religions and continents changed in sync and almost overnight.

 The consumers who sought instant gratification skyrocketed, and the brands, marketers and companies were left little time to comprehend the consumer psychology and keep up with the pace. Here’s where Neurobranding comes into the picture. Shivang Desai’s SND Global Design is a dedicated vertical of Mind Studios, which is a maverick in leveraging neuro and behavioural sciences that makes a real-life impact on individuals and businesses. They have been successfully transforming lives with their distinct offering since 2000. Today, Mind Studios is one of the top 10 psychology-based analytics, consulting, and training companies that pioneer the study of the human mind.

 Their Neurobranding Model is tailor-made to resolve the queries and shortcomings of companies, brands, marketers and sales executives in marketing. The applied neuro-sciences will help design the content, copy, visual language, marketing campaigns and sales messages. It is centred around understanding the consumers’ types, the level of emotional intelligence they possess and the points that trigger them to action. Cumulatively, a unique sales process is developed that aids the brands in driving the message and getting access to the consumer’s decision making. All in all, it will help gauge and assess consumer psychology to the tiniest detail.

 For instance, one of their client who owned a business in the textile industry was able to close three deals within a week, with each deal ten times bigger than the previous ones. Another client was able to identify the psychological type of the head of purchase department of a retail chain of 25 outlets and close a deal within two hours. While another one was able to convince investors and bagged an investment capital five times more than he needed as he understood the emotional objections and needs of these investors. Mind Studios is presently associated with the owners, directors, marketing and sales professionals of brands like Tata, Mahindra, Ford, Nissan, Suzuki and the likes at regional levels; they know the pulse of sales campaigns and targetted marketing. Their indulgence increases the efficiency & probability of sales while improving the return on investment and the brand recall value in the long run. They guide and help in not just understanding the consumer behaviour but also altering it via their Neurobranding Model.

 In today’s time, when consumers are changing faster than we ever imagined, SND Global Design acts as a catalyst in reaching them right and selling supernormally. So why empty your pockets in trial and error when you can pinpoint your focal audience and get 100 times better results? Get in touch with them today! 

