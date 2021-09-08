This Teachers’ Day Classplus Inspires Students To Pay Gurudakshina

The idea of a “classroom” has changed drastically in the past few years, as the world shifted to the online space. The rise of the digital landscape saw the maximum impact on the way teachers and students interacted. While the new generation has not seen a world without the internet, the teachers had to put in their best efforts to enhance their online presence and get used to the medium. In this scenario, it becomes our responsibility to support them in the best way possible.

Classplus’s film about Guru Dakshina attempts to remind people the same and acknowledge the hard work teachers put in for their students only to see them flourish. The film captures the pure and meaningful relationship between the two. The student’s kind gesture of paying #GuruDakshina to his teacher is an accomplishment for the teacher himself.

Gurudakshina - A tribute to teachers by Classplus - Aapki Coaching. To inspire other students to do the same and express their gratitude and love their teachers

Classplus also lets students create a certificate for all their teachers where they can wish them and tell them that they are the World’s Best Teacher in 2 minutes.

Classplus was founded three years ago with a similar belief of enriching the bond between teachers and students by bridging the gap between them through a white-labelled app for their coaching. This app is equipped with next-level technology, making the teachers future-ready. The app not only helps teachers go online but also helps them bridge the geographical barrier by helping them create their online identity.

Through teachers’ applications, Classplus wants to empower them to focus on what they love the most while the app takes care of everything else.

One of the lines from the film that struck a chord with all of us was:

“Jab kisi problem ka solution kitaabo mein na mile, toh usse solve krne ke liye lagta hai naya nazariya”.

It is the responsibility of the new generations to offer their teachers the “naya nazariya” and pay their Guru Dakshina.

