The Visionary Entrepreneur And A Thinker

What was the thought process behind setting up Sujata?

We were looking for a business opportunity. We came across the Juicer mixer, which was sold by a leading Japanese brand. It was hugely popular amongst the customers. Further research showed, it had the potential business opportunity and we started developing them in India. But soon, we realized that the Japanese product was not suitable for Indian kitchens. Therefore we pioneered the manufacture of juicerâÂÂmixerâÂÂgrinder in India in 1980. Major components had to be indigenized which was very difficult 40 years back.

How challenging was it to set up a business like yours four decades back?

It was challenging to indigenize Juicer-mixerâÂÂgrinder as it was an import substitution product. It has remained a challenge for us even today to ensure the quality of the components while scaling up the production. We have always remained firmly committed to protect the consumer’s interest by maintaining the quality of the product without any compromise as we have firm belief in Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi Ji’s conviction that customer is god.

It was this attitude of ours which helped us in getting advance payment. Till today we work only on advance payment system. We don’t sell on cash or credit basis. It was challenging to convince the market initially, but gradually the trade accepted our terms.

Any particular reason for limiting the range of products, while the competitors, both domestic and international, have expanded their portfolio of products?

Juicers-mixers-grinders were soon followed by washing machines, water heaters, air coolers, toasters and irons etc. But, we could never scale up the production of the other items to their full potential because of the challenge we were facing in meeting the demand of juicer-mixers which was multiplying every year. Because of our main focus on juicer-mixer-grinder we soon started commanding this segment.

In 2016 a greenfield project was setup at Sonipat Haryana, spread over 3 acres of land. We have invested approximately Rs.50 crore in the project to manufacture fans, RO system, cook tops and to scale up production of water heaters and air cooler etc.We have installed a modern robotic technology to manufacture fans.

We were operating through a distributor network till 2015 and had only one person to manage the entire sales operations. It was at that point we set up a sales team and started our publicity campaigns which till then was happening through word of mouth only.

What are the future plans of your brand?

Apart from fans, we will start manufacturing RO water purifiers and water filters, and cook-tops while scaling up the quantity of water heaters and air coolers at the Sonipat plant. Our target is to reintroduce hand blenders in a year along with an affordable range of Juicer-mixers. Another target is to become a Rs. 1000 crore brand in the next four to five years.

Our dealer network is about 10,000 across the country at the moment, which we intend to expand further. We are the top selling brand in Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala. We have started doing very well in Uttar Pradesh and rank second in Delhi and Punjab. We are trying hard to replicate the same success in the other states.

How did your company manage during the difficult conditions during Covid lockdown? What extra efforts have you taken to address the pandemic?

We shut our operations at our plants on 21st March ahead of the government announcement of lockdown keeping safety of human resources in mind. When the lockdown was lifted in May, we intended to keep our plants shut for another three to four months. However the demand for mixer grinders post lockdown went up, as more and more people were spending time in the kitchen, experimenting with new recipes. It was a surprise that despite our advance payment system, money kept flowing in from our dealers, especially from markets like Kerala, where Onam was round the corner. We were overwhelmed by the trust and love for our brand. So, we resumed the production with about 40 per cent capacity, in order to comply with the norms of social distancing, safety and security precautions for COVID. In two months, we reorganized the production in the changed atmosphere and surpassed the production that we had ever registered in pre-COVID phase.

Do you feel, initiatives like ‘Make-in-India,’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat will boost industry like yours?

There is no doubt that the Indian economy is based on domestic consumption, unlike China. If the Make-in-India,’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives succeed, I am convinced that India will become one of the largest economies in the world.

How critical is the support of Banking and Financial Institutions in promoting your industry?

Sujata never needed the support of financial institutions because we set up a unique model of advance payment system. Although we do have credit facility provision with the financial institutions, we seldom use it. If I have to speak about the industry in general, it was a challenge during the time when we started in 1980 to arrange the financial resources.

What is the role that a brand like yours can play in the revival of the Indian economy, post-Covid?

Our product is now considered almost an essential one. We are trying to scale up production as per the demands of the market. This is certainly a small but not an insignificant contribution towards the revival of the Indian economy post COVID.

What is the strength of the current employees in your firm? Are you planning to recruit more?

We currently have over 750 people in our organisation. Over the next year, we plan to increase this strength by 60 per cent. Many semi-skilled and unskilled workforce will get employed led by the managerial team.

Are your products available abroad?

Our products are used in over 18 countries worldwide because we provide value for money compared to the products available overseas by virtue of providing better quality at a competitive price.

How do you see the e-commerce platform helping the growth of your business?

Although we have more than 10,000 dealers, still we have not mapped the entire country. In many places, we do not have a dealer network. E-commerce has helped our product reach many parts of country where we did not have a presence.

