Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
The Success Story Of Alisha Rajput Instagram Influencer

2021-11-17T20:56:33+05:30

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 8:56 pm

If you love Instagram and Shayaris, then you probably follow Alisha Rajput. The 26-years-old Instagram sensation has been entertaining lakhs of netizens with her content. "Shayaris are one of the purest expressions of feelings", says Alisha. In multiple stories and interviews on the internet, Alisha mentioned her gratitude towards Instagram and TikTok that enabled her to do what she loves.

Alisha started small on Instagram. It was her second preference after TikTok, where she had 7 million heads turning for her content and 14 million hands clapping. Alisha was producing great content in her shayaris that mesmerized the hearts of her fans. The banning of TikTok was a setback for many. But, Alisha was already working on optimizing herself and her content for Instagram.

The transition from TikTok to Instagram was very smooth for her. In a very short period, Alisha Rajput is inching close to 2.5 million active followers. @alisharajput_22 is one of the most searched usernames for Shayaris on Instagram. Along with shayaris, she has started to take a great interest in travel and fashion. It won't be much to say that Alisha will eventually become one of India's most popular 'Instagrammers'.

But this journey to 2.5 million started in the small city of Raipur, where Alisha was posting content that was relatable to people around her. With the overwhelming response from the audience of Raipur, Alisha expanded her content for Indian and global Hindi fans. Yes, Hindi tends to dominate her videos, and there is a strong motive behind this. When Instagram kicked off, most creators or influencers were from metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore; today. Today, Alisha and other influencers are an inspiration for small-town creators.

In over four years of digital creation, Alisha has been blessed with friends and opportunities, a dream for many others. Her consistency and constant thirst to create better content in terms of quality have been the key to success. Critics and audiences find her content relatable to themselves and the situations around them. Alisha has a great sense of understanding about the type of content that her followers want to see. This skill helps her in writing and posting shayaris that hooks her audience to the profile. Alisha believes that content creation has no limit. If one likes something truly, then they can do it every day and post it. Eventually, it will become the profession they love. She has done this herself and inspires many others to do the same.

Alisha's amazing reach and stats on Instagram have made brands like Upstox Gold, Her & Shoulders, TVF, and many others collaborate with her. With increasing audience and love shown by them, Alisha will soon reach similar heights on YouTube. She is already posting her travel videos along with some daily vlogs, which are receiving great responses.

We are sure that Alisha, face of the largest shayari profile in India, will be playing on every Instagram in India with time.

