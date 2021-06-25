The Role Of Social Media And Digital Marketing In Contemporary Politics - Rishi Dubey

Rishi Dubey is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PR BABA Private Limited, known for developing strategies for the political parties in the elections. Rishi Dubey, as a political strategist, poll advisor and proficient Political campaign advisor. He sheds light on the application of Social Media and Digital Marketing as an important aspect of the election campaigns that can reach the maximum electorate in the minimum time span. In the current scenario, Social Media, along with Digital Marketing, has been a vital source of information and is quite efficient in influencing the first time as well as previous voters on their choices as per their awareness.

The CEO of PR BABA asserts that Social Media is being used as a primary tool by the political parties and candidates for the last one decade to spearhead their campaigns, messages, slogans, ideology and manifesto. Not only this, the use of Social Media and Digital Marketing on a massive level has also opened up numerous employment opportunities. The use of Social Media became predominantly popular before the General Elections of 2014. As the Election Commission of India started regulating the conventional mass media, the Political parties came up with the idea of Social Media platforms. The anti-corruption movement of Anna Hazare was one of the important benchmarks when the activist used Social Media to connect the masses on the Lokpal Bill.

Mr. Rishi Dubey states that Digital Marketing, on the other hand, is an important tool that has paved the way for various opportunities for political parties, business entities as well as job seekers since the last decade. Digital Marketing companies in India has been hired to develop a method and strategy to gather the attention of voters.

As CEO of PR BABA, he says that Digital marketing is more effective with social media political campaign strategy that involves popular sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others for the campaign. Launching their website, mentioning their contribution and achievements to the targeted electorate can be an effective and efficient strategy.

Scripting speeches for campaigns with slogans. They are making logos related to campaigns, political parties etc. Optimising the advertisements adding such narratives that particular voter class is attracted and inclined towards voting to that political party.

To sum up, Social media has emerged as an important and easily accessible tool for deriving political narratives, mobilisation etc., which benefits not only the politicians but also the population as they are well aware of everything happening around pre and post-poll.

Rishi Dubey is the Co-founder and CEO of PR BABA Private Limited has coordinated several election campaigns, including the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, 2017 Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, the General elections of 2019, 2020 Delhi Assembly election and the Bar Council Election of 2021. Rishi Dubey as a political strategist keeps a vast understanding of the impact of public relations and digital and social media campaigns in connecting, engaging, and advocating with their target audience and politicians who hire PR professionals for effective strategy building.

To know more, please visit the website- www. rishidubey. in

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine