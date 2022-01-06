Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

The Next-Generation Entrepreneur With A Vision- Vikash Chaudhary

HackersEra Founder & CEO Vikash Chaudhary believes that mentorship and opportunity creation are key to driving new talent.

The Next-Generation Entrepreneur With A Vision- Vikash Chaudhary
Vikash Chaudhary, HackersEra Founder & CEO

Trending

The Next-Generation Entrepreneur With A Vision- Vikash Chaudhary
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T18:19:31+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 6:19 pm

 The Indian hacker culture is a booming one, with an entire new generation of aspiring hackers honing the craft and taking pride in it. Providing a much-needed pillar of support and mentorship to these upcoming experts is 25-year-old Vikash Chaudhary, who is very well-known as a cyber security researcher and has been heading a cyber security consulting firm in India for the past six years.

Leading and Transforming from the Front

Chaudhary’s firm HackersEra has a wide and varied clientele of over 500+ corporate establishments and is counted among the nation’s leading cybersecurity service providers. Under Chaudhary’s able leadership, the firm has pioneered the introduction of effective franchise practices, enabling improved efficiency and value delivery for customers in a secure environment.

Started by Chaudhary in 2015, the firm has grown from strength to strength in terms of offering cybersecurity advisory services to clients worldwide. “Across market segments, our strength lies in recognizing our clients’ business processes, culture, vision and priorities, and in providing dependable client-oriented solutions,” shares its CEO and Founder. “We also help them conceptualize, realize, and lead technology-driven market transformation initiatives to completion as partners.”

One Person, Many Impacts

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

When Chaudhary started his company, he had a singular vision in mind – making people more aware about cyberattacks and providing quality services to safeguard them against these ill practices. The single-person company has today expanded to include over 30+ highly experienced employees in the field of cybersecurity services. If you look at the small team’s collective experience, they have more than 100 years in their stack!

Talking about the journey and impact of his venture on those around him, Chaudhary remarked, “Over the years, we have trained over 3 million people all across the world, who have become knowledgeable experts in the field of cybersecurity. In February 2020, we inaugurated our Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia office, and by March 2021 we had made it to Delaware, USA.” The onward journey and quick expansion of Chaudhary’s HackersEra is proof of the fact that the tight-knit company’s quality services are earning much appreciation worldwide.

Through his diverse courses, Chaudhary likes to familiarise his students with the industry best practices as well, such as being prudent while engaging in online activities, remaining compliant to workplace policies, or calling out for assistance in case they come across something questionable. “90% of our courses are focussed on practical aspects, pushing our learners to understand real-world attack surfaces with ease,” Chaudhary adds.

A Mentor for the Masses

Chaudhary’s mentorship is viewed as a tremendous resource for augmenting the global security talent pool, and for good reason. The visionary entrepreneur has also authored several enlightening courses for cyber tech and security enthusiasts, including Offensive Bug Bounty Hunter 2.0, SDR Exploitation, Offensive Automotive Security, Offensive API Penetration Testing, and Offensive Thick Client Penetration Testing, to name a few. This year, he has decided to create ten or more courses in his field.

These are not the only accolades to his credit, however. Chaudhary was recently inducted into Microsoft's Top 100 Security Researchers, earning him a ranking of 51 among the world's top 100 security researchers. The tech expert is a recipient of the Fortune Hunters of New India Award 2017 presented by the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis. In 2019, Chaudhary was honoured with the ICT Rising Star Award felicitated by Chief Minister of Goa Shri Pramod Sawant. In the same year and at the same event, he was also recognised as Entrepreneur of the Year.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Top 10 Trusted Web Development Companies In India 2022 – 2023 | Hire Web Developers In India

Top 10 Trusted Web Development Companies In India 2022 – 2023 | Hire Web Developers In India

Hyderabad's Business Tycoon Sudha Reddy Couples Philanthropy With Fashion At Bangalore Times Fashion Week Grand Finale

DIGILIVE Presents Top 5 Global Brands & Leaders 2021

Why The '83 World Cup Winners Haven't Seen The Film Yet?

India’s Fittest Cop And Fashion Influencer Rubal Dhankar Gives Many Reasons For Being The Youth’s Icon

#SafeOnMichelin Partners With YouTubers Towards Success

This Startup Is Asking People To Share Their Biggest Insecurities

Multi Asset Funds: The Power Of All

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Paysharp Offers Enterprise Grade UPI Stack For NBFCs And E-commerce Business

Paysharp Offers Enterprise Grade UPI Stack For NBFCs And E-commerce Business

Don’t Cap Your Yields: Invest In A Floating Rate Fund

Don’t Cap Your Yields: Invest In A Floating Rate Fund

Diversifying Portfolio With A Multi Asset Fund

Diversifying Portfolio With A Multi Asset Fund

Wudzo Launches Fully Integrated Home-tech Platform For Customers

Wudzo Launches Fully Integrated Home-tech Platform For Customers

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab highway on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the coalition.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Play To Start At 7:15 PM IST

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Play To Start At 7:15 PM IST

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. South Africa are looking at a series-levelling win in the Johannesburg Test after India won the first at Centurion.

Omicron Scare: Has Centre Missed The Window To Push Capex In FY22?

Omicron Scare: Has Centre Missed The Window To Push Capex In FY22?

Kamalika Ghosh / November was the second straight month of falling Capex. In October, Capex fell to Rs 23,919 crore from Rs 57,483 crore in September.

Advertisement