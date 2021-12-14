Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
The Man Who Makes People Make Their Millions

How did Sumit Kapoor become the top Crypto YouTuber in India?

Trending

2021-12-14T16:44:45+05:30

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 4:44 pm

 Now that the debate over Cryptocurrency in India has veered around to the need for regulating it from a rigid let’s ban the digital financial product – virtual currency -- that has taken the world by storm, blockchain influencers like Sumit Kapoor are going to hit an even longer time.

Already a globally recognized trader in digital financial products, Sumit Kapoor is an investment guru with a huge following with thousands eagerly waiting for his tips on where to invest.
And why not. Sumit Kapoor had run up subscribers by the thousands for his ‘Wise Advice’, a YouTube channel that ran into brand and copyright issues and was taken down. Sad that 900 programs, running into hours and hours of educative material on finance, technology, and the confluence of the two in the form of digital currency riding on blockchain technology, have been lost.
But the fighter in him is confident that his vast knowledge in this innovative, exciting and volatile virtual currency market would be of immense value and use to the people. Already there is talk that SEBI is likely to be given the task of regulating the Cryptocurrencies, a far cry from the days when an outright ban on the instrument was called.
The government is also likely to bring the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. The bill seeks to create a facilitative framework for creating the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.”

Sumit, who was nominated for the Binance Global Influencer Award 2021, is a top-ranked influencer in Asia and provides valuable insights, feedback, and marketing advice on virtual currencies. As a Youtuber, Sumit is well known for his program, Wise Advice, on which his followers wait for a glimpse of the largest crypto-related investor. And why not? Hundreds have become rich by following his advice.
For the 31-year-old Delhi-based Youtuber, playing with numbers and seeming complexities of the market and its movement came relatively easy. His passion for video creation only came in handy as he went about talking to his followers on a wide range of subjects relating to markets and trade in 2017 –blockchain, cryptocurrency, bitcoins, crypto trading, forex, Freelancing, Fiverr, dropshipping, SEO, affiliate marketing, and the like. He also used to give money-making tips.

Apart from hard work, he thinks that a person’s perspective distinguishes them from others and helps them record achievements. The number of YouTube followers – half a million is a testimony to his success. Sumit Kapoor is popularly known in India by the name of Money Guru

He speaks in clear, simple language to the people to follow his advice and put it into practice. Sumit is passionate about educating people – and for this reason, he still blames YaouTube for removing access to his videos, dating back to 2017. His show, Wise Advice, is designed to assist individuals to earn money online – working for themselves rather than taking up a nine-to-five job.

