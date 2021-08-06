The Journey Of Hard Work And Passion And Life From Success To Style Of Mr. Yash Katyal

Mr Yash Katyal is a lifestyle influencer and a businessman who believes in keeping it authentic in fashion and style, making him unique in all senses.

Interviewer – Tell us about how you chose this field and what new you bring to the table?

Yash Katyal – I have always been a kind of a person who is self-driven and knows exactly what I want from my life and career, and that is why I chose to become a social media influencer because this brings the best out of my efforts in terms of my unique sense of style and trend. I have always had a massive passion for fashion, which is why I think I was able to do my work as a social media influencer with enough contention and in addition to that, I am a businessman as well.

Interviewer – How did you start your journey, and what were your milestones amidst it all?

Yash Katyal – Talking about it now, I feel nostalgic and happy about it all. It started way back in 2012, when I began my career as a model, and that worked out pretty well for me because fashion, modelling and determination were my key points always, which I kept close to my heart. Then post 2016, social media felt like a new dawn of opportunities, and I wanted to grab that opportunity to keep growing and learning. Thus I got into social media influencing, and the willingness to deliver my best in all possible ways kept me going. In the past few years, I have had the opportunity to work with over 100 brands, and I still believe that there is a long way for me to go.

Interviewer – What is your primary goal, and when precisely in the timespan of your career you felt you are growing how you expected?

Yash Katyal – I believe in creating a legacy in my way, and I want to be unstoppable because that fuels my energy in the right direction; thus, when I think about my aim, it is pretty broad in perspective, but mainly I want to influence the younger generation by my unique way of fashion and talking about my growth as a social media influencer, the appreciation from my followers and audiences started flooding in after working for two years in the social media industry, and I believe myself to be fortunate enough to have received such pure love from my audiences.

Interviewer – As a social media influencer, did you create any social impact? What was it, and how that thought came in?

Yash Katyal – I have been candid with my way of working, and nothing makes me happier than doing something for a good cause; thus, as of now, I am working on 'low-cost clothing', which I am going to dedicate to the Non-Governmental Organisations, and that is one social impact I believe in making my mark within the coming times.

Interviewer – Who has been a great influence in your life? Has there been anyone who motivated you or has been your inspiration in this journey of success?

Yash Katyal – It was all new for me when I started. Now when I look back, my brother, Vipul Juneja, has been a great support in my prominent years, and none of this would have been possible if he would not have motivated me to get into this industry, and the sole credit of that goes to him. I was able to work at my best because of him, as he inspires me in so many ways. He was the one who made me pursue my talent from this fantastic platform, and I also believe that our style is very similar; we are working in the same direction.

Interviewer – What has been your significant contribution? And what is the next thing that you are looking forward to in your career?

Yash Katyal – I love working relentlessly because style and fashion is something that moves me. I have 1,62,000 followers on social media, and I need to cater for their expectations. I am planning to start a fitness channel along with the same; thus, that is one thing that I am looking forward to, and one of the significant work that I did was campaigning for the covid warriors during the lockdown, which honestly felt blissful.

