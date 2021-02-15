The Journey Of GeeksforGeeks: A One Stop Destination For Computer Science Folks

GeeksforGeeks was started by Mr. Sandeep Jain, an IIT Roorkee alumnus, in 2009 with a vision of making quality content and resources accessible and affordable to each and every student out there. It is an extensive Computer Science portal that provides you with a wide range of placement preparation resources including Quality Courses, Free Tutorials, Practice Problems, Interview Experiences, and much more. The platform is replacing the traditional classroom-based learning facet with the present-day technological advancements to make the learning experience better than ever for the students.

Mr. Sandeep Jain, Founder & CEO, GeeksforGeeks

The portal acts as a one-stop solution for all the placement preparation related concerns of the students. At present, GeeksforGeeks caters to about 10+ million individuals across the world and the website reaches around 1,370,00 unique users each day with acquiring the huge traffic of 4,000,000 pageviews every day. As per Alexa Ranking, it is currently possessing a Global Traffic Rank of 278 and in India, the website is ranking at 47th position and as of December 2020.

How did it Start: The idea to start something like GeeksforGeeks emerged after identifying the common concern of almost every second student i.e., “How to find a good collection of preparation resources, roadmap, guidance, etc for interview preparation to land up the dream job?” Initially, GeeksforGeeks was started as a blogging page consisting of very limited content for Computer Science students - however, now it has scaled up at a much higher level and is helping the students in all possible ways. In particular, in the last few years, the platform has evolved exponentially and benefited thousands and thousands of students to achieve their career goals.

What problems are GeeksforGeeks solving: Almost every problem related to Computer Science! Whether you want to learn Data Structures and Algorithms, Programming Language or any other computer science subject or want to practice the problems, or want to share your learnings with others or want to know about the recruitment process of any tech giants and respective interview experiences - GeeksforGeeks enables you to do everything conveniently. In addition, various programming events & webinar sessions are scheduled regularly and numerous internship opportunities are also provided to the students. GeeksforGeeks is undoubtedly making things more & more convenient for individuals and helping them to build a successful career in the tech world.

Revenue Model and Funding: The main revenue of the website comes from Google Adsense i.e., by placing advertisements on blog posts. Also, there are some premium courses available for the students and features like GeeksforGeeks Premium as well but these don’t affect much on revenue as the majority of the content and resources available on the website are free for the students. Also, GeeksforGeeks has never got into any funding process since its inception mainly due to the sheer commitment of providing topmost content and satisfying the student’s requirements as funding process or equities for the platform may lead to a contradiction in vision and goals that subsequently might be resulted in the lack of quality content or degraded user’s experience.

Future Plans: There are a lot of new ideas and plans that are lined up for future prospects. And all these planning and ideas are solely based on the vision of providing quality resources and making the learning process better and interesting for the students. For instance, online courses based on trending technologies as per the industry requirements, various new campus programs across the nation, integration of advanced technologies on the platform to make the learning experience superior for the students, and much more is about to come at GeeksforGeeks for the students in the coming times.

Market Opportunities for GeeksforGeeks and other Ed-Tech platforms in the future: Though the Ed- Tech industry is all to grow exponentially in the future - specifically after the covid outbreak, new opportunities in the edtech market have emerged across the world. However, the responsibilities of GeeksforGeeks and other ed-tech platforms has also increased up to a greater extent. With this rising demand, it has now become the mandatory job for these particular platforms to provide the real value and learning resources to the students that can help them to establish a successful career effectively.

