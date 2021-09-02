The Journey Of Actor Gourav Chaudhary From Struggling For A Break To A Role In Web Series

Every year numerous youngsters head to Mumbai to find some luck with their acting dream. While only a few find success, others get back home to regular jobs. Such was the case of Actor Gourav Chaudhary who attended numerous auditions only to return home with disappointment. We talked to Gaurav about his journey, and the story is nothing short of an inspiration. A few years ago, Gourav was clear about his destination, but the path seemed hazy. However, with hard work and dedication, Gourav has unlocked acting success and will soon be seen in a web series. The series that will air on one of the leading OTT platforms is Gourav’s dream project, and he got emotional while talking about it.

Gourav vividly remembers his childhood when he spent hours in front of the TV and later mimicked famous dialogues in front of the mirror. His family was not happy about it and wanted him to focus on his studies. Gourav’s love for showbiz increased each day as he kept reading magazines and watching reality shows as a teenager. As soon as he completed his 12th, Gourav headed to Mumbai to start auditioning for Bollywood. His parents wanted him to take up a professional course and not waste his time as a struggler. Thus, Gourav enrolled for a course at Frankfinn institute in Mumbai. This was a calculated move as Gourav wanted to stay in Mumbai to attend auditions. The lack of proper response at auditions demotivated Gourav, but he didn’t want to give up.

Upon the completion of his course, Gourav got a job with an airline company. However, Gaurav met with an accident and couldn’t report for the job. This left him even more directionless and worried about his future. It was during this time that Gourav came to know about Musical.ly through his brother. He started making videos only to pass the time. To make money, he started offering coaching to students in the neighbourhood. While he was successful with many students coming in, his acting dream was still alive within him.

During this time, the TikTok craze was hot among youngsters, and Gourav saw many people getting popular by making videos. However, none of his videos was going viral despite him trying each day. When Gourav had about 10k followers, one of his videos went viral. It received 84k likes and 700k views. In 2 days, Gourav got 10k more followers. This motivated him to work harder. The wait was longer this time, and despite trying each day desperately, none of his videos became viral. He was dejected that he neither had a degree nor an acting career. With no means to fulfil his acting dream, Gourav decided to give up and focus on tutoring. However, he just posted the last two videos on TikTok before quitting.

Call it a play of destiny that one of these videos was the famous’ Mela Babu me thana thaya’ video that went viral within a few hours of posting it. Within 2 days, Gourav went from 35k to 100k followers on TikTok. Here began Gourav’s journey of unlimited fandom and never looking back. With numerous popular dialogues to his name, the talented actor, also known as Gouravch2, reached 3.1 million followers. The ban on TikTok worried him, but he had already reached 100k on Instagram and YouTube. With consistent hard work and perseverance, Gourav has now got a chance to act in a web series. He has also been a part of several branding assignments. Gourav is an exclusive content creator for Mx TakaTak with 6.8 million followers. This is what persistence is all about.

Gourav wishes to inspire youth to achieve their dreams and not give up to pressure too soon.

