The Inspiring Successful Journey Of Soumya Ranjan Chakra A Verified Indian Musician.

Soumya Ranjan Chakra a Verified Indian Musical Artist Inspiring a lot of Youngsters who wants to make a career in the social media field. Soumya Ranjan Chakra is mostly known for His nickname "Ronak" And he is the most popular creator for his amazing musical content. He is started his successful journey in 2018 and his 3 years of hard work became him a young talented artist for his professional skills. He has his own label of the team by SS and he is the founder, manager of his team.

Soumya Ranjan Chakra releases many songs, beats, lyrics, content etc. on different types of musical platforms. His Song "Ranjha (Lofi)" Gonna viral with 5 lakhs above reach And Set up a new Trend for every music lover. He releases many tracks like "Backbencher, Boost track, Biggest track, Crazy night, Born boy, Blast beat, Creator star etc. and all of these tracks being a part of his fabulous creations. He is also famous for his attitude, personality, fashion, graphics, photography, video creation etc. different types of Content.

Soumya Ranjan Chakra always remains that social media is like his passion so; he decided to make a profession in this field. He passed out 12th and prepared for much various technology. He has also a great knowledge of hacks, community, algorithm and problems about social media platforms. He has also his own Instagram account of 2 lakhs above fan following which shows that how many hearts beat for him at social media popularity.

Belongs to a middle-class family background his achievement are too large for any youngster in this modern generation. He always says "If you have the courage for hard-working in your interested field then you surely became a success, because nothing is impossible.” He is born on 12 January 2003 and lives in Odisha. At the little age of 18 years, his fans are going mad to know for his successful journey. Odisha Boy hits big in India as a musical artist to make a proud moment to his family, relatives and other friends.

Recently He verified on many different types of social media musical platforms. He also gets a Verification badge on Spotify, Josh, Resso etc. and became a popular musician in India. He has also his verified Google knowledge panel which improved him on Google as a musical artist and social media creator of India.

His knowledge panel:-- https://g.co/kgs/rEaFcP