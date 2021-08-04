The Gateway Leading To Self Development Is Idigitalpreneur, On A Mission To Make India Atmanirbhar

Everybody sensed the effect of the pandemic saw the world transforming in the last year; everyone underwent the suffering of the pandemic, lockdown resulted in ruining the day-to-day living of the people. Apart from all of these disturbances, there were encouraging mentalities working with courage and belief to bend the situation on the good side. IDigitalPreneur The Organisation that took benefit of this pandemic by giving a great and remarkable chance to various people to learn and earn in the simplest credible way along with which they gave efficient training plans to educate the people for their advantageous future. So IDIGITALPRENEUR arrived with a belief to make great skill-based education affordable and accessible in every Indian household.

Whether you are a student, a fresher, a homemaker, or a working professional, this the organisation aspires to make you skilled and attain financial freedom. This team is working on the simple goal of working for you to make these dreams a reality through its unique learning platform.

The Founder and Co-Founder of IDigitalPreneur are MR. ASHUTOSH PRATIHAST & MR SHIVAM SINGH.

The Management Team includes MR KANISHK KHER,MR AKASH PANDEY & MISS DISHA SHARMA. ASHUTOSH PRATIHAST ( FOUNDER & DIRECTOR OF IDP) – He founded this company based on his immense knowledge of the marketing gap. He took the first step by identifying the midst in the market while working and recognising the bars of the very several sects of the marketing field; he eventually created an ethical network by assembling connected online education in India.

An online instruction forum that educates provides liberty to many people in this generation by relaxing and working from home is an amazing experience for the masses of this country desiring to influence the ability of the internet and social media. He looks out to be a visionary person who can accomplish his goals by just recognising them.

Shivam has great awareness about all the associative aspects and intentions to spread all of the combined knowledge worldwide.

Being positive, they began they created their moment, which occurred in the advancement of IDigitalPreneur.

The firm was started on 18th December 2020 with a vision to give rise to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat in this pandemic; the team has put up IDigitalPreneur to a phenomenal point of prosperity in a very short time. The company has distributed an amount of one crore plus by its affiliate strategy and aims at a bigger plan in the coming times.

The aim of practical skill-based courses, live training, special mentorship with a platform to achieve financial goals is a secretive remedy for this affluent authority. With the empirical understanding of the Founders and the lasting rigorous work of the team today, IDigitalPrenuer has turned out to be an impressive corporation.

