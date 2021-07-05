The Entertainment Industry's Multi-Faceted Personality Kaushal Joshi Aptly Describes Rising Demand For Short-Video Content

In the internet era, we have seen various advancements that have seen brands and personalities build a great reputation among the audience. The digital ecosystem has brought a tide of change with its latest and the most successful content creation trend. As we witness the online video climate, it has considerably prospered in the last few years.

For a majority of businesses and brands, video content has changed the game in recent times. Embracing this new change, telly world's well-known name Kaushal Joshi intends to add one more feather in his cap. Kaushal needs no formal introduction as his work speaks volumes about himself in the television and glamour industry. His primary profession has been in artist and celebrity management.

Along with it, the celebrated name has also mastered his skills in project management, production and the casting process that happens for a particular project. Working in the industry for almost a decade, Kaushal is well-versed with different responsibilities and job roles. Till now, he has managed many well-known celebrities like Krushna Abhishek, Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Paritosh Tripathi. Additionally, his ability to manage projects is what sets him apart from others.

Being a learner for life, Kaushal Joshi believes to be upgraded with the latest happenings over the digital ecosystem. During the times when everything has become virtual, even the artist manager has gone one step further. Besides the television industry, Kaushal is lately exploring the OTT industry.

Speaking about the same, he commented, "Entertainment will always be a part of people's lives. It's just that the medium has evolved. From stage dramas to serials to films and now web series, the concept of entertainment has become accessible for viewers at the comfort of their homes." As of now, Kaushal is focusing on building a network of creators, influencers and actors who are versatile yet dynamic in work.

On the contrary, Kaushal Joshi is of the opinion that short-form video content has become a rage today. "Creating content on short video platforms and streaming apps is relatively easy yet innovative. With no rigorous editing skills required, the creators have changed the game by making 30-second videos mimicking film dialogues or by making trendy videos that go berserk on the internet", says Kaushal.

Interestingly, Kaushal Joshi has donned a producer's hat for a music video titled 'Bhula Dunga'. Honing his entrepreneurial skills, Joshi always had a desire to have a production house of his own. He had earlier stated that he is keen to produce a web series or a show if an interesting script comes in his way. Looking at his excellent work profile, Kaushal Joshi has recently mastered influencer management and marketing as his core expertise. While concluding, the entrepreneur and producer revealed that influencer marketing has been instrumental for celebrities in promoting their films and also for brands who want to make their products reach a wider audience.

