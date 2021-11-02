Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

The Diamond Of The Beauty Industry - Beauty Educator, Hala Owais

Beauty, colour, and makeup have the power to give the finishing touch to all smiling faces in the world. A makeup artist is a person who can do this miracle.

The Diamond Of The Beauty Industry - Beauty Educator, Hala Owais

Trending

The Diamond Of The Beauty Industry - Beauty Educator, Hala Owais
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T21:08:49+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 9:08 pm

Beauty, colour, and makeup have the power to give the finishing touch to all smiling faces in the world. A makeup artist is a person who can do this miracle.

But every makeup artist cannot sustain in the top level of the field. But among the thousands of professionals Hala Owais in the top level in his field. She has great power to add a glamour look to the natural beauty of women.

If you are passionate about the beauty industry, surely you know the name Hala Owais. Every person is not born with the same beauty. According to their parental gene inheritance and fortune, their physical appearance becomes unique. The variety of skin colours and looks decorate the human world.

Generally, makeup Artist was similar to others, but they had a special power in their hearts and hands. That is, they were able to enhance the beauty of other humans. So, Hala Owais comes with God's blessing to create this world more beautiful.

Hala Owais is not only a makeup artist; she is also a beauty educator and Instagram influencer. Now she put her stamp on the business field as a successful entrepreneur.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

So, Hala Owais is a famous and well-reputed woman in the beauty industry. The best evidence of her success is thousand of followers who love to get service from Hala Owais.

The makeup set came to her hand not today but yesterday, and she has been focusing on it since she was a child. This is how she reminded this, "when I was very young, I often saw a happy scene. That was what my mom made her makeup and made her beautiful. So, my little heart was also intrigued by this. Then I picked up her lipsticks and other makeup and tried to apply it myself. Gradually these little attempts and colourful shades of lipsticks build a passion for me." Today, her passion leads her to win her life.

However, this beautiful and talented Hala Owais started her journey by doing makeup on her sister and friends. This is back 2014-2015. This work could surprise several people about her skill, and her boyfriend (now husband) gave a wonderful idea. So, in his opinion, she started her own Instagram page and started working. It has been going very well ever since.

Simultaneously, she was blogging, which built a path for renowned brands to reach out to her. Now she touches the peak of the success of life not only as a makeup artist but also as a young entrepreneur. How did she become an entrepreneur? Let's see.

Hala Owais started her beauty brand, namely Shop Hala, to beautify people more in Dubai. She recognized that there is a huge gap in the market for the best lashes in the UAE.

This opportunity encouraged her to introduce an eyelash brand. Her eyelashes add more beauty to every eye shape with a unique look. Due to the perfection of her eyelash brand, Hala Owais received the title of The Best Influencer Beauty Brand in 2020. Surely, it is an excellent achievement in her life. She is the greatest businesswoman working with many prominent brands, including Braun, Nars, Estee Lauder, and Estee Middle East.

Her hardworking and dedication have made her beauty brand, Shop Hala, one of the most successful locally in UAE. Most closet example for proving their success is that 70% of her orders are always recurring customers. She does not hope to stop there. She is still fighting. Hala Owais said that she will come up with more influencer marketing and events in 2022. So, stay tuned for new excitements near future.

As a woman, Hala Owais has come so far in the beauty industry. Without any doubt, I accept that her husband is a great pillar to help and encourage her to achieve her dreams and be successful in her life. But any person has an inspiration to chase their goals. If I asked a little girl, who is your hero? All you and I know her answer. Yes, any girl's hero is her father.

So, could this be different for her alone? Similarly, Hala Owais's biggest inspiration is her father. Swearing, she said, "my father always encouraged me to work and learn. He taught me about the correct ethics. Also, he guides me on how to lead a business as a young lady. He is the best father who always encourages me to do my best."

Finally, if you wish to contact this great personality to shape up your life, her active place is @hala.owais. Sure, she will warmly welcome you.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Understanding The Changing Digital Marketing Landscape: In Conversation With Mr. Chiranjit Deb

Understanding The Changing Digital Marketing Landscape: In Conversation With Mr. Chiranjit Deb

ORNAZ Engagement Rings: What's All The Buzz About?

Gujarat's Youngest Cyber Security Expert Ritik Davda Is Shielding Many Companies From The Online Vulnerability

Books To Read in Autumn 2021

Young Entrepreneur & Professional Athlete Arnold Vosloo Talks About What Keeps Him Motivated

Shivali Bhammer: Motivational Speaker, Singer And The Rising Feminist Force

Raisha-A Sensational Child Artist

Ajit Sable & Ganesh Jadhav Will Soon Make A Comeback With Multiple Projects

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Shincheonji Church Of Jesus Starts The Weekly Global Seminar

Shincheonji Church Of Jesus Starts The Weekly Global Seminar

Dr Yusuf Merchant Honoured With Indian Excellence Award For Best Anti-Drug Campaigner Of India

Dr Yusuf Merchant Honoured With Indian Excellence Award For Best Anti-Drug Campaigner Of India

Role Of Different Planets In Horoscope

Role Of Different Planets In Horoscope

Meet Amin Fardin; The Emerging Musical Artist Everyone Is Talking About

Meet Amin Fardin; The Emerging Musical Artist Everyone Is Talking About

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Vikas Pathak / The BJP has maintained its dominance in Assam and done well in Madhya Pradesh but has performed poorly in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls | What Led To BJP's Fall: Price Rise, Dynasty Politics Or 'Arrogance'?

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls | What Led To BJP's Fall: Price Rise, Dynasty Politics Or 'Arrogance'?

Ashwani Sharma / The bypoll jolt to the Jairam Thakur government may end up jeopardising the BJP's dream to retain the state in the 2022 Assembly elections.

T20 World Cup, Live: Can NAM Give IND Lifeline By Upsetting PAK?

T20 World Cup, Live: Can NAM Give IND Lifeline By Upsetting PAK?

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live scores of Namibia vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 12 match. Pakistan are unbeaten in three matches so far.

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

Outlook Correspondent / The BJP lost two seats to the ruling TMC in West Bengal where bypolls were conducted in four seats on October 30.

Advertisement