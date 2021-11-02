The Diamond Of The Beauty Industry - Beauty Educator, Hala Owais

Beauty, colour, and makeup have the power to give the finishing touch to all smiling faces in the world. A makeup artist is a person who can do this miracle.

But every makeup artist cannot sustain in the top level of the field. But among the thousands of professionals Hala Owais in the top level in his field. She has great power to add a glamour look to the natural beauty of women.

If you are passionate about the beauty industry, surely you know the name Hala Owais. Every person is not born with the same beauty. According to their parental gene inheritance and fortune, their physical appearance becomes unique. The variety of skin colours and looks decorate the human world.

Generally, makeup Artist was similar to others, but they had a special power in their hearts and hands. That is, they were able to enhance the beauty of other humans. So, Hala Owais comes with God's blessing to create this world more beautiful.

Hala Owais is not only a makeup artist; she is also a beauty educator and Instagram influencer. Now she put her stamp on the business field as a successful entrepreneur.

So, Hala Owais is a famous and well-reputed woman in the beauty industry. The best evidence of her success is thousand of followers who love to get service from Hala Owais.

The makeup set came to her hand not today but yesterday, and she has been focusing on it since she was a child. This is how she reminded this, "when I was very young, I often saw a happy scene. That was what my mom made her makeup and made her beautiful. So, my little heart was also intrigued by this. Then I picked up her lipsticks and other makeup and tried to apply it myself. Gradually these little attempts and colourful shades of lipsticks build a passion for me." Today, her passion leads her to win her life.

However, this beautiful and talented Hala Owais started her journey by doing makeup on her sister and friends. This is back 2014-2015. This work could surprise several people about her skill, and her boyfriend (now husband) gave a wonderful idea. So, in his opinion, she started her own Instagram page and started working. It has been going very well ever since.

Simultaneously, she was blogging, which built a path for renowned brands to reach out to her. Now she touches the peak of the success of life not only as a makeup artist but also as a young entrepreneur. How did she become an entrepreneur? Let's see.

Hala Owais started her beauty brand, namely Shop Hala, to beautify people more in Dubai. She recognized that there is a huge gap in the market for the best lashes in the UAE.

This opportunity encouraged her to introduce an eyelash brand. Her eyelashes add more beauty to every eye shape with a unique look. Due to the perfection of her eyelash brand, Hala Owais received the title of The Best Influencer Beauty Brand in 2020. Surely, it is an excellent achievement in her life. She is the greatest businesswoman working with many prominent brands, including Braun, Nars, Estee Lauder, and Estee Middle East.

Her hardworking and dedication have made her beauty brand, Shop Hala, one of the most successful locally in UAE. Most closet example for proving their success is that 70% of her orders are always recurring customers. She does not hope to stop there. She is still fighting. Hala Owais said that she will come up with more influencer marketing and events in 2022. So, stay tuned for new excitements near future.

As a woman, Hala Owais has come so far in the beauty industry. Without any doubt, I accept that her husband is a great pillar to help and encourage her to achieve her dreams and be successful in her life. But any person has an inspiration to chase their goals. If I asked a little girl, who is your hero? All you and I know her answer. Yes, any girl's hero is her father.

So, could this be different for her alone? Similarly, Hala Owais's biggest inspiration is her father. Swearing, she said, "my father always encouraged me to work and learn. He taught me about the correct ethics. Also, he guides me on how to lead a business as a young lady. He is the best father who always encourages me to do my best."

Finally, if you wish to contact this great personality to shape up your life, her active place is @hala.owais. Sure, she will warmly welcome you.