Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
'The Day I Broke Your Heart' Holds The True Essence Of Love & Heartbreak

'The Day I Broke Your Heart' captures the interesting love between Dravya, the son of a powerful politician, and Shagun, an ambitious girl who wishes to get ahead and thrive in the corporate world.

2021-10-07T17:34:41+05:30

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 5:34 pm

Debutant Author Piyush Gupta released his first-ever publication titled The Day I Broke Your Heart this July, making waves due to its unique and compelling plot. The book is rising on various bestseller lists across the country.  It captures the inherent nature of love flawlessly. This story has intense drama, friendship, love, regret and much more that make it a riveting read.

'The Day I Broke Your Heart' captures the interesting love between Dravya, the son of a powerful politician, and Shagun, an ambitious girl who wishes to get ahead and thrive in the corporate world. They're brought together despite their opposing worlds, which leads to their lives taking a huge turn. The spoiled protagonist works towards being a better person, and all seems well and good.

 'The Day I Broke Your Heart' moves away from the beautiful love story that it is and hits the reader with reality. Dravya has to maintain his friendship, love, and all things that he holds dear while also navigating the dirty world of politics. Dravya's interesting journey has heartbreaks, tears, political success, ups and downs and several twists.

 Author Piyush Gupta has carved a niche for himself with his debut book. Readers are hooked to the journey of the characters from their first appearance. He has beautifully represented the contrasting nature of the propaganda and games involved in politics along with Dravya's newfound morality and principles. In addition to Dravya & Shagun, there are other characters like Sid and Simi, who are beautifully involved in the plot while also having individual stories and unique character development.

 Interestingly, an author like Piyush, best known for his jovial personality, has penned something so intense and beautiful. In writing a love story set in college, Gupta could have risked making the book seem clichéd, but his way with words leaves even the most realistic of people in tears.

 'The Day I Broke Your Heart' was released by Srishti Publishers, the publishing house bringing the most diverse range of stories in the past few years. Arup Bose, Publisher at Srishti Publishers, stated: "When we first read the manuscript for 'The Day I Broke Your Heart,' we instantly knew that we had to sign up Piyush. The book is moving in many ways, and it would be interesting to show the reading community how wonderfully one explores the most common concepts of love. We are elated with the positive response the book has gotten so far and would love to see more from Piyush's pen, who is a wonderful storyteller."

 Piyush Gupta hails from Patna but grew up in Darjeeling. He has completed a Bachelor's in Commerce and MBA in Marketing.  Along with being an expert storyteller, Piyush also handles various agencies that focus on steel and cement. "I'm very excited for everyone to read my debut work. It was interesting to explore love stories with a political backdrop. I hope the readers enjoy reading this as much as I enjoyed conceptualizing and writing it," said Piyush, speaking on the launch of his maiden novel.

 The book is ideal for anyone looking for a unique yet intense love story with pain and fresh starts. The book is an easy read at 128 pages and captures the lives of Shagun and Dravya.

 The writing style is controlled, and author Piyush Gupta has been careful not to go overboard. The flow and pace of the books ensure that the reader stays hooked till the end. With its simple narration and straightforward writing, 'The Day I Broke Your Heart' is a wonderful read for anyone interested in contemporary romance.

 To purchase your copy of 'The Day, I Broke Your Heart'. You may visit amzn.to/3mfQkBD

