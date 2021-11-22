Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

The Cricketer And Founder Of DFT Crossfit Sports Gym Are Pawan Singh Dhakad, An Enthralling Personality

The public figure who has stunned people with his miracles of skills in the sports industry.

The Cricketer And Founder Of DFT Crossfit Sports Gym Are Pawan Singh Dhakad, An Enthralling Personality

Trending

The Cricketer And Founder Of DFT Crossfit Sports Gym Are Pawan Singh Dhakad, An Enthralling Personality
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T16:38:16+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 4:38 pm

Pawan Singh Dhakad, the passionate cricketer and enthusiastic man, has sparked the talent world. His keen interest and curiosity to thrill people with his unbeatable success have gained profound popularity around the globe.

Pawan Singh Dhakad is today a well-known sportsperson and the best cricketer who has thrived the social media platforms with his unbeatable success. He has proved that hard work and passion are the only ladder to your victory.

Pawan Singh Dhakad has escalated his followers to 14.7K on Instagram through where he shares his keen knowledge and sports strategies. With his athletes' interest, he is also a passionate entrepreneur. He is also the owner and founder of DFT Crossfit sports gym leading several lives towards a glorious future. Through his services, he believes in serving with satisfying results.

Pawan Singh Dhakad, with athletes' personalities, has captured the social media platforms and nourishes youths with the talent to groom their sports talent to a bright future. Today, he is an iconic model of the sports world who motivates and inspires the next generation to engross their skills to the next level.

Pawan Singh Dhakad is today a well-known social media influencer who guides and nurtures youths with sports talent and moulds their skills into athletes. Thus, with the escalation of his fan followers, he only motivates the youths to work and learn, taking their careers to the victorious cloud.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Pawan Singh Dhakad says, "roar with your victory", become the brightest star, rubbing and shining your ability. He has proved that the only things that could shine your identity are your inner talent and self-belief.

To explore more about him, follow on Instagram @pawanpd 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Digital Marketing Professional Vansh Mehra, Using Technology To Its Full Potential

Digital Marketing Professional Vansh Mehra, Using Technology To Its Full Potential

How Does Sun In Different Houses Affect Us

Justin Sides Jr: From College Genius Dropout To A Successful Business Mogul

Meet Prateek Sachdev, Taking Over The Food Business As A True-Blue Serial Entrepreneur

Learn How To Make Veg Keema Paratha At Home

Rurash Joins The Club, Branches Out to Bengaluru, Operational From November 2021

The Seven Best Mattress in India - The Ultimate Guide

Popular Music Artist DJ KJ Sets The Stage On Fire With His First Single 'Issa Bounce' Release

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Meet Richardson Khristi – The Man Who Is Reviving Hopes With His FB Page ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd; I Shall Not Want. -Psalm 23:1’

Meet Richardson Khristi – The Man Who Is Reviving Hopes With His FB Page ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd; I Shall Not Want. -Psalm 23:1’

Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies In London, UK To Work In 2022

Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies In London, UK To Work In 2022

The Eminent Personality In Punjab Music Industry – Rav Dhillon

The Eminent Personality In Punjab Music Industry – Rav Dhillon

Fans Rejoice As They See Actress Shalini Bhatia And Actress Mehak Chahal Together On Stage

Fans Rejoice As They See Actress Shalini Bhatia And Actress Mehak Chahal Together On Stage

Read More from Outlook

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave of Srinagar.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement